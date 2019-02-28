Atlanta-based Firm Brings Ideation Acceleration to Nebraska

KEARNEY, Nebraska, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpanxion, LLC, a UST Global Group firm, and MagMutual Insurance Company, are partnering to cohost an Ideation Acceleration Workshop at the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK). Students from UNK's Cyber Security Program will be working alongside Xpanxion engineers and project leadership. The workshop, curated by MagMutual's Vice President of Technology, Nevarda Smith, will be conducted over four days and could result in long-term business opportunities for Xpanxion.

The Ideation Acceleration Workshop, created by Mr. Smith and internally adopted at MagMutual, is a unique approach to solve actual business problems through an entrepreneurial style boot-camp. Participants will form teams, evaluate the business case, and go through a process of solutioning. The process becomes a competition of sorts and at the end of the session, Mr. Smith will decide which solution is unique enough for MagMutual investment. The winning project will be presented to other MagMutual leaders and could result in software development business for Xpanxion.

AshLea Allberry, Vice President with Xpanxion, LLC, said, "This is a perfect representation of how private and public entities can work together to create unique solutions to actual business problems. It allows students to learn from top engineers while working alongside a major firm who can leverage students and professionals alike. We greatly value MagMutual as a client and knowing they are committed to University relations, like us, enhances an already strong relationship."

The process has been proven at other universities like Kennesaw State University, located in Kennesaw, Georgia, who adopted the program in their entrepreneurial courses.

According to Mr. Smith, "At MagMutual, we use a reiterative innovation process that allows us to systematically address ideas that inspire us to think outside of the box and deliver the best possible products to our customers. As part of our commitment to the next generation of talent, we work closely with our partners and universities across the USA. Together we run highly focused innovation workshops that often result in working prototypes, solving various challenges for our policyholders. These sessions allow us to take the most valuable ideas, map them to exponential technologies, and process improvements, helping us transform the insurance landscape and implement our strategic values. In return, students from technical universities get real-life exposure to entrepreneurial and innovation skills that will allow them to build the next generation of technology and hopefully, one day, join my team as a technical expert."

The workshop takes place from March 16th through 19th at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Xpanxion's Executive Briefing Center located in Kearney, Nebraska.

About MagMutual:

For over three decades, MagMutual has provided exceptional coverage and benefits while serving as a trusted advisor and strategic ally to thousands of physicians and hospitals. We continuously evolve to meet the changing needs of our PolicyOwners℠ and today we offer the best resources in patient safety, expert defense and a range of liability coverage from businessowners policies to professional liability. Our comprehensive solutions, combined with our outstanding service, extraordinary financial strength, unwavering commitment, plus dividends and rewards, provide our PolicyOwners with unprecedented value and an unparalleled experience.

About Xpanxion, LLC:

Most businesses struggle to find cost-effective, timely talent to execute their software development needs. With over 20 years' experience in software engineering, many of which included the pioneering and implementation of rural sourcing, Xpanxion, LLC, a UST Global Group company, understands what it takes to successfully form blended teams and create client solutions. We take the best of your team and blend it with ours, to create the most effective combination of skills. We partner in software concept design, software engineering, business assurance services, and agile digital solutions. Xpanxion, LLC operates throughout the globe and provides world-class service and long-term relationships to our client partners.

