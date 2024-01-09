Atlanta-Based Grove Mountain Partners Acquires Majority Stake in Premier Wholesale Distributor Plimpton and Hills

News provided by

Grove Mountain Partners

09 Jan, 2024, 10:57 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Mountain Partners, a leading private equity firm specializing in investments in home service companies and specialty business service companies, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Plimpton and Hills, the premier wholesale distributor of plumbing and HVAC equipment in Connecticut and adjacent geographies.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the growth and development of both organizations. Plimpton and Hills, a 125-year-old family-owned business, will continue to prosper under the stewardship of Grove Mountain while retaining the equity and board-level commitment of the Hills family.

"Grove Mountain Partners uniquely understands and respects Plimpton and Hills' multi-generational customer relationships, its deep and first-class supplier base, and its well-known reputation for good service, inventory, and integrity," said Tripp Hills, former owner and President of Plimpton and Hills. "As part of this transaction, we are promoting Susan Montgomery to President. Susan embodies Plimpton and Hills' devotion to customers, customer service and care for our Associates."

"I'm honored and humbled to be given the responsibility to lead this great company which I've served for nearly 15 years and am committed to growing the solutions and services which our customers have depended on us for, for over a century," said Montgomery.

"Grove Mountain has looked broadly for a few years to find a deeply respected wholesale plumbing and HVAC distributor whose business and corporate culture are founded on integrity and customer service," said Stephen Fraser. "We are delighted to be able to partner now with Plimpton and Hills to help grow their business."

In addition to this acquisition, Grove Mountain is actively seeking additional partners in the wholesale plumbing and HVAC equipment space around the country, with the aim of creating the premier customer-focused platform with embedded scale and efficiencies.

DLA Piper provided legal counsel to Grove Mountain, and debt financing for the transaction was provided by Ares Management Credit funds and PennantPark Investment Advisers.

ABOUT PLIMPTON & HILLS
Plimpton & Hills Corporation, founded over a century ago, stands as a distinguished leader in the distribution of HVAC and Plumbing products across the Northeast. Esteemed for its unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and unparalleled customer service, the company proudly bears the legacy of four generations of the Hills family. With an expansive presence spanning more than 20 locations in three states, Plimpton & Hills is anchored by its rich heritage and steered by a tenured leadership team.

ABOUT GROVE MOUNTAIN PARTNERS
Grove Mountain Partners is a private equity firm that invests in middle-market home service companies and specialty business service companies, with annual revenues between $15 and $200 million. With a mission to build great companies, it is long-term and relationship-focused, possesses deep sector domain expertise and comprises operators rather than financiers. For more information, visit grovemountainpartners.com.

SOURCE Grove Mountain Partners

Also from this source

Grove Mountain Partners Sells Central States to Pave America; Retains Equity Stake

Grove Mountain Partners ("Grove Mountain") announces the sale of Central States Paving and Concrete, LLC ("CSPC" or the "Company") to Pave America....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.