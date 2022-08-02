Atlanta-Based Lotus Moon Skin Care Celebrates 20 Years with Symbol of Peace

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of their 20th anniversary, Lotus Moon Skin Care created a limited edition, commemorative "Peace Begins With Me," candle. As founder and CEO, Lake Louise sends a message, "With all of the turmoil and fighting going on in the world, we wanted to create something that would encourage us to turn inward and reflect on how we can create more peace within ourselves so that we may shine it on others."

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, Lotus Moon Skin Care created a limited edition, commemorative "Peace Begins With Me," candle. 100% coconut-based wax, blended with essential oils of lavender, geranium, and ylang ylang, designed to relax the body mentally and emotionally. It includes crushed rose petals, a symbol of love, and topped with a citrine crystal, which is associated with positivity and optimism. Looking back over the past 20 years, Lake recounts, "Little did I know, what started as a single product to address my own hormone-related skin changes would turn into skincare solutions for 1,000's of women who experience the same."

This commemorative candle uses 100% coconut-based wax, blended with essential oils of lavender, geranium, and ylang ylang, designed to relax the body mentally and emotionally. It includes crushed rose petals, a symbol of love, and topped with a citrine crystal, which is associated with positivity and optimism.

Entrepreneur Louise founded Lotus Moon Skin Care in Oakland, CA, in 2002. As a lifelong learner and former educator with a master's degree in education from Stanford University, she states, "I ‛dug my heels' into ingredients and wellness research to launch Lotus Moon Skin Care."

Lake says she was the first ecommerce brand in the clean beauty space. In 2002 there were no website design plug n play apps, so she enrolled in an HTML course at the local junior college to learn how to code her own website from scratch.

"Brick by brick" her business grew, and subsequently they moved to their current location in Atlanta, GA, in 2014. From day one, sustainable business practices have always been a part of what the team at Lotus Moon Skin Care focuses on. Consideration of the impact on the environment is woven into their business culture.

The premiere product, Skin Regen, a scar-fading oil, was actually created for Lake's mother to help her heal a post-surgical scar. It was the start of the brand's vision of wanting a cleaner alternative to petroleum to help heal the skin after an injury or surgery.

Their key to progressing forward is in giving back. Lotus Moon Skin Care is on a mission to support social and economic justice organizations through their 1% donation program. Also, they have a mission-driven hiring practice that seeks to employ formerly incarcerated and other marginalized people. Products are plant-based and cruelty-free. In addition, manufacturing, bottling, and filling takes place in the U.S.A.

Looking back over the past 20 years, Lake recounts, "Little did I know, what started as a single product to address my own hormone-related skin changes would turn into skincare solutions for 1,000's of women who experience the same."

CONTACT:

Michelle Stewart

7709320018

[email protected]

SOURCE Lotus Moon Skin Care