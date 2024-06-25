ATLANTA-BASED NON-PROFIT CAMP HBCYOUTH TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON ACCESS TO BRING EDUCATIONAL YOUTH SUMMER CAMPS TO TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY AND MOREHOUSE COLLEGE

ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HBCYouth, the educational minority youth summer day camp based on the principles and values of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Access (amazon.com/access), the hub offering resources to make shopping and saving in Amazon stores easier like payment with SNAP EBT and Prime Access. Coming off the heels of a successful inaugural camp last year, the 2024 camp will foster positive change and promote access to education, nutrition, and workforce development thanks to the support of Amazon Access. Participating universities this year are Tennessee State University and Morehouse College, with additional sponsorship support provided by Foot Locker and the AJ Terrell Foundation.

Camp HBCYouth registration is now open and is $200 per child. This year, in collaboration with Amazon Access, scholarships will be awarded to eligible children ages pre-K to 5th grade. Providing students and parents with ongoing education and support when school is not in session, in a safe and inclusive environment, the camp features academic enrichment with collaborative projects and small group work, leadership development activities, a summer food program and recreational activities from arts & crafts, physical fitness and musical programming. In similar fashion to HBCUs, Camp HBCYouth serves a vital function in educating minority youth, while increasing access to an otherwise hard to obtain development resource, within a traditionally underserved community.

"As a Morehouse graduate, the HBCU community helped me develop not only skills that prepared me for my career, but a supportive network of lifetime connections that have helped me throughout the years," said Brian Wright, Founder of Camp HBCYouth. "I'm excited to bring this new phase of Camp HBCYouth with Amazon to help start making a larger impact within communities of colors that need it most at an earlier stage in children's lives."

"At Amazon, we strive to use our size and scale for good," said Nancy Dalton, Head of Community Experience and Customer Marketing for Amazon Access. "We're proud to be teaming up with Camp HBCYouth to spread awareness of ways families can save in Amazon stores during these critical summer months."

With the camps being located on HBCU campuses, it offers the unique opportunity to explore cultural heritage and gain exposure to an educational experience and institution designed for the progression of Black people in academics, community, and leadership. Through this early exposure, children gain a deeper understanding of their heritage and history, while developing a sense of pride in their cultural identity, build self-esteem, and develop leadership skills.

In addition to the summer camps, there will be additional events throughout the summer for the entire community to participate in in Nashville and Atlanta. For more information regarding registration and to donate, please visit. https://camphbcyouth.com/

About CAMP HBCYouth

Founded in 2023, CAMP HBCYouth is an educational summer day camp that is based on the principles and values of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). It provides students and parents with ongoing education and support during the summer months in a safe and inclusive environment. The camp aims to serve a vital function in educating minority youth while increasing access to development resources within traditionally underserved communities.

