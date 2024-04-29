Atlanta-based Nonprofit to Host National Law Enforcement Community Engagement Training Conference, May 1-5
Apr 29, 2024, 15:49 ET
MovementForward, Inc. hosts police representatives and officers from all 50 states.
ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta will play host May 1-5 to a national training and professional development conference that will provide 1,700 federal, state, and local law enforcement engagement professionals the tools to facilitate outstanding community engagement in their jurisdictions.
WHO:
The conference is organized by Atlanta-based MovementForward, Inc., a national
In addition to representatives of the above, speakers at the conference will
WHAT:
The second annual Professionalizing Law Enforcement-Community Engagement
The conference will feature a premiere group of subject-matter experts, instructors,
WHEN:
May 1-5, 2024
WHERE:
Atlanta Marriott Marquis
KEY CONFERENCE EVENTS
A copy of the full event schedule can be found here.
May 2, 8 am
Opening Ceremony and General Plenary
Rev. Markel Hutchins
Chief Executive Officer, MovementForward, Inc.
Jared Feuer
Chief Operating Officer, MovementForward, Inc.
Karhlton Moore
Director, Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), Office
Hugh Clements
Director, Office of Community Oriented Policing
Ryan Buchanan
United States Attorney, Northern District of
Darin Schierbaum
Chief of Police, Atlanta Police Department
Gina Hawkins
President, National Association of Women Law
Paul Dean
Chief of Police, University of New Hampshire
Greg Champagne
Sheriff, St. Charles Parish (Louisiana); President,
Billy Hitchens
Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public
Rodney Bryant
President, National Organization of Black Law
Don Tijerina
Immediate Past President, Hispanic American
John Letteney
Immediate Past President, International
May 2, 7 pm
Town Hall will explore practical solutions to bolster law enforcement agencies' efforts
Justin Long (Moderator)
Director, Community Relations Service, U.S.
Nancy LaVigne
Director, National Institute of Justice, U.S.
Robert Contee
Assistant Director, Office of Partner Engagement,
Hugh Clements
Director, Office of Community Oriented Policing
Rev. Markel Hutchins
Chief Executive Officer, MovementForward, Inc.
May 4, 9 am
2024 Torch Awards
The Torch Awards recognize influential public figures who carry forward the torch of
ABOUT MOVEMENT FORWARD
MovementForward, Inc. is a modern, inclusive social change organization working to protect, promote, and advance the civil and human rights of all people. The organization, led by noted human and civil rights leader, the Rev. Markel Hutchins, works to build a multiracial, multifaceted, and intergenerational movement for social justice, economic parity, educational equity, racial reconciliation, and global peace by bringing diverse people together to solve problems in innovative, inclusive, and solution-driven ways.
SOURCE MovementForward, Inc.
