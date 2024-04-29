Atlanta-based Nonprofit to Host National Law Enforcement Community Engagement Training Conference, May 1-5

The conference is organized by Atlanta-based MovementForward, Inc., a national

civil and human rights organization, with the support of federal, state, and local law

enforcement agencies, organizations, and senior officials from:

Atlanta Police Department,

U.S. Department of Justice,

U.S. Department of Homeland Security,

Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office),

International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP),

National Sheriffs' Association,

National District Attorneys Association, and

MovementForward, Inc.

In addition to representatives of the above, speakers at the conference will

include civil rights icons and the last surviving members of Martin Luther King

Jr.'s inner circle, the Honorable Andrew Young and Ms. Xernona Clayton.



