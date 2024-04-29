Atlanta-based Nonprofit to Host National Law Enforcement Community Engagement Training Conference, May 1-5

MovementForward, Inc. hosts police representatives and officers from all 50 states.

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta will play host May 1-5 to a national training and professional development conference that will provide 1,700 federal, state, and local law enforcement engagement professionals the tools to facilitate outstanding community engagement in their jurisdictions.

WHO:

The conference is organized by Atlanta-based MovementForward, Inc., a national
civil and human rights organization, with the support of federal, state, and local law
enforcement agencies, organizations, and senior officials from:

  • Atlanta Police Department,
  • U.S. Department of Justice,
  • U.S. Department of Homeland Security,
  • Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office),
  • International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP),
  • National Sheriffs' Association,
  • National District Attorneys Association, and
  • MovementForward, Inc.

In addition to representatives of the above, speakers at the conference will
include civil rights icons and the last surviving members of Martin Luther King
Jr.'s inner circle, the Honorable Andrew Young and Ms. Xernona Clayton.

WHAT:

The second annual Professionalizing Law Enforcement-Community Engagement
Training (PLECET) conference, which will provide specialized training, networking,
and professional development opportunities for 1,700 personnel assigned to
community engagement roles within law enforcement agencies across the nation.

The conference will feature a premiere group of subject-matter experts, instructors,
speakers, presenters, community leaders, scholars, researchers, and community
engagement practitioners with proven successes.

WHEN:

May 1-5, 2024 
(See full schedule below.)

WHERE:

Atlanta Marriott Marquis
265 Peachtree Center Avenue, NE 
Atlanta, GA 30303 

KEY CONFERENCE EVENTS
A copy of the full event schedule can be found here.

May 2, 8 am 

Opening Ceremony and General Plenary

Rev. Markel Hutchins

Chief Executive Officer, MovementForward, Inc.

Jared Feuer

Chief Operating Officer, MovementForward, Inc.

Karhlton Moore

Director, Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), Office
of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice

Hugh Clements

Director, Office of Community Oriented Policing
Services (COPS Office), U.S. Department of Justice

Ryan Buchanan

United States Attorney, Northern District of
Georgia, U.S. Department of Justice

Darin Schierbaum

Chief of Police, Atlanta Police Department

Gina Hawkins

President, National Association of Women Law
Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE)

Paul Dean

Chief of Police, University of New Hampshire
Police Department; President, International
Association of Campus Law Enforcement
Administrators (IACLEA)

Greg Champagne

Sheriff, St. Charles Parish (Louisiana); President,
National Sheriffs' Association

Billy Hitchens

Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public
Safety

Rodney Bryant

President, National Organization of Black Law
Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)

Don Tijerina

Immediate Past President, Hispanic American
Police Command Officers Association (HAPCOA)

 

John Letteney

Immediate Past President, International
Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)


May 2, 7 pm

Town Hall will explore practical solutions to bolster law enforcement agencies' efforts
to partner with and protect their communities.

 

Justin Long (Moderator)

Director, Community Relations Service, U.S.
Department of Justice

Nancy LaVigne

Director, National Institute of Justice, U.S.
Department of Justice

Robert Contee

Assistant Director, Office of Partner Engagement,
Federal Bureau of Investigation and former Chief of
Police, Metropolitan Police Department of the
District of Columbia

Hugh Clements

Director, Office of Community Oriented Policing
Services (COPS Office), U.S. Department of Justice

Rev. Markel Hutchins

Chief Executive Officer, MovementForward, Inc.



May 4, 9 am

2024 Torch Awards

The Torch Awards recognize influential public figures who carry forward the torch of
servant leadership and the spirit of service and nonviolent social change that the
Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his cohorts embodied. A special discussion
will be co-hosted by Ms. Xernona Clayton and The Honorable Andrew Young, both
of whom are revered civil rights icons and former top aides to Dr. King.

ABOUT MOVEMENT FORWARD
MovementForward, Inc. is a modern, inclusive social change organization working to protect, promote, and advance the civil and human rights of all people. The organization, led by noted human and civil rights leader, the Rev. Markel Hutchins, works to build a multiracial, multifaceted, and intergenerational movement for social justice, economic parity, educational equity, racial reconciliation, and global peace by bringing diverse people together to solve problems in innovative, inclusive, and solution-driven ways.

