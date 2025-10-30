Atlanta Based Production Company, Meadowbrooke Media, to Host a Live Table Read of Unproduced Pilot Series

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Married and award nominated filmmakers Kristen B. Adams and Joshua Paul Messarge, who founded Atlanta based production company Meadowbrooke Media, are hosting a live table read of their newest project, which they've been pitching.

The television series, titled The Places We Go, is an adventure set on America's open roads and explores the lives of truck drivers, musicians, outlaws, and hitchhikers who are all connected by a mysterious organization known as Golden Fleece, who search for supernatural artifacts.

The Places We Go Table Read Cast

Incorporating Atlanta's thriving creatives, nearly all involved are southeast based. The producers, casting director, crew and actors are working professionals who have long sustained careers from the Georgia film industry.

The cast and some of their credits include:

Miles Mussenden (Tulsa King, Cloak & Dagger)

Roger Payano (Manhunt, Samaritan)

Alexis Louder (The Changeling, Violent Night)

Kraig Dane (Ozark, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist)

Viviana Chavez (The Walking Dead, The Resident)

Terence Rosemore (Superman, Outer Banks)

Brandon Spink (Berlin Station, NCIS: Origins)

Juleyka Santiago (Found, The Hunt)

Alvin Ashby (Atlanta, They Cloned Tyrone)

Caleb Towns (The Encounter, Route Styx)

The table read will be held at the historic Plaza Theatre near downtown Atlanta. Doors open at 12:00 p.m. EST with the reading taking place at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite for $10 and the event is open to the public. All who attend will receive a collectible booklet from the series and a chance to enter a raffle. The raffle winner will receive a hard copy of the script signed by the producers and cast.

Meadowbrooke Media was founded in the fall of 2023. Inspired by a love of film and art, they've produced titles such as Chiminey Tales: Season One, Going Down South, Pendulum, and several other short films which have been screened at film festivals.

For press inquiries, interviews, or more information about the event, please contact:

Kristen B. Adams & Joshua Paul Messarge

(864) 640-7423 | (804) 729-2228

[email protected]

The Places We Go

Table Read at the Plaza Theatre

An Unproduced Original Pilot

Saturday, November 15th, 2025 – 12:00PM – 2:00PM

