Atlanta-Based Renovation Company Named HGTV Designer of the Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Sky Design + Remodel, a local, Atlanta-based home renovation company, won top honors from HGTV in its annual "Designer of the Year" competition.

Copper Sky was named the Overall Winner by a panel of judges that included renowned designer Brian Patrick Flynn, HGTV craft and entertaining expert, Marianne Canada, and past Overall Winners, Cecilia Casagrande and Leah Alexander.

Colorful custom cabinetry with scalloped brass hood.

The featured project that wowed the judges was the colorful granny-chic East Atlanta Tudor that boasts pink kitchen cabinets and appliances, a blue built-in dining hutch with scalloped details, and a vintage-inspired bathroom with custom mosaic floor tile. Whimsical wallpaper can also be found in different rooms throughout the home.

"This project was selected to be featured in the 2024 HGTV Designer of the Year Awards, because it fits into the Color + Pattern category so perfectly. With its bold use of color and excellent design, it was an easy decision to include this project. I was so happy the HGTV editors and the judges panel both agreed and selected it as our overall winner. It is truly a showstopping design that deserves recognition and admiration," said Lauren Fansler, Editor, HGTV.com.

"This project was all about the details," said the project's lead designer and Copper Sky Director of Design, Micaela Quinton. "The entire house has such a unique, fun, and cheery aesthetic."

As a local leader in the design-build industry in Atlanta, Copper Sky is increasingly being recognized for their inventive and artistic design. In addition to the East Atlanta project, two other Copper Sky projects were selected as finalists in the HGTV Designer of the Year categories of Dramatic Before + After and Outdoor Oasis. To see more award-winning projects, follow Copper Sky on Instagram.

Copper Sky has been renovating the beautiful homes of intown Atlanta for over 20 years. With a particular affinity for historic homes including Victorian, Tudor, craftsman, and mid-century modern styles, they thrive on the challenge of bringing older homes to modern living standards while respecting the original character of the home and its neighborhood.

