Atlanta Beltline Fest at Pittsburgh Yards® to Bring Free, Two-Day Celebration to Atlanta During Summer of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Matches

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Atlanta prepares to welcome visitors from around the world for one of the summer's most anticipated global sporting moments, the Atlanta Beltline will bring the city together through Atlanta Beltline Fest, a free two-day celebration of culture, community, music, food and soccer, happening June 20–21, 2026.

The Atlanta Beltline, a 22-mile rail-to-trail project, serves as the great connector of Atlanta linking more than 45 neighborhoods throughout the city and bringing together communities and visitors through cultural events, local happenings and public gathering spaces.

Held at Pittsburgh Yards® along the Beltline's newly opened Southside Trail, Beltline Fest will feature live match screenings throughout the weekend, including a featured watch party on Sunday, June 21, for the Atlanta-based Spain vs. Saudi Arabia match.

The festival will also include live music performances; local food and retail vendors; nonprofit and community partners; cultural art performances; family-friendly programming and immersive experiences.

"Atlanta Beltline Fest is about showcasing the energy, creativity and diversity that make Atlanta a global city," said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we want to make room for everyone to be a part of it. We're creating a free, welcoming space where local residents, entrepreneurs, artists and communities can celebrate together and visitors from around the world can experience the culture that defines our city."

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is arriving at a transformative moment for the Atlanta Beltline. Ahead of the global games, the Beltline will reach a major milestone – the long-anticipated connection of its Eastside, Southside and Westside corridors. With 18.3 miles of completed paved trail, including 16.7 miles of continuous mainline trail and 1.6 miles of the Westside Beltline Connector Trail, the system will create a more unified experience for residents and visitors exploring the city during the summer celebration.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Atlanta Beltline, in partnership with Pittsburgh Yards®

WHAT: Atlanta Beltline Fest at Pittsburgh Yards® — a free two-day culture festival featuring live, large-scale outdoor match screenings, local DJs, live musical performances, food and vendor market, retail pop-ups, arts and culture performances, family-friendly programming and community activations along the Atlanta Beltline's Southside Trail.

WHEN: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, 2026

WHERE: Pittsburgh Yards® - 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

WHY: Atlanta Beltline Fest creates a free, welcoming public gathering space for residents and visitors to experience the excitement of the summer's FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches while supporting local businesses, artists and organizations along the Atlanta Beltline corridor.

MEDIA ASSETS: Assets are available here.

About Atlanta Beltline

The Atlanta Beltline is the 22-mile rail-to-trail project that is transforming Atlanta's neighborhoods, one mile at a time. The Beltline's vision is to be the catalyst for making Atlanta a global beacon for equitable, inclusive, and sustainable city life. With an additional 11 miles of connector trails, the Atlanta Beltline is one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States. In partnership with local communities and organizations, the Beltline is building a more socially and economically resilient Atlanta through job creation, inclusive transportation systems, affordable housing, vibrant public spaces, and community-focused programs that promote health and wellness, resident retention, volunteerism, and advocacy along the corridor. Atlanta Beltline, Inc. is the official implementation agency for the Atlanta Beltline and collaborates with Atlanta Beltline Partnership, the foundation that raises private and philanthropic funds and delivers community programs that are fully supported by donor contributions. For more information, please visit www.beltline.org or follow on social media at @atlantabeltline.

SOURCE Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.