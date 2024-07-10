Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Welcomes Global Black Pride to Host "Love and Legacy Pride Fundraiser" on Friday, July 19

Casino-Themed Event Aims to Raise Funds for Atlanta's First Global Black Pride Happening this August.

ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Black Pride Weekend is set to make history with the "Love and Legacy Pride Fundraiser," a prestigious event celebrating the rich cultural heritage and shared legacy of the Black LGBTQIA+ community. This memorable evening, scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2024, from 6:30 - 10 p.m. EST, will be held at a private mansion in Brookhaven, with the location to be revealed upon RSVP confirmation.

A Night to Remember

Marking a historic collaboration between Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and Global Black Pride, the fundraiser promises an unforgettable night filled with celebration, connection, and community. Attendees will immerse themselves in a sophisticated "Casino Royale" themed evening, featuring live entertainment, delectable cuisine, and inspiring stories that highlight the resilience and vibrancy of the Black LGBTQIA+ community.

Why We Are Hosting the Fundraiser

The "Love and Legacy Pride Fundraiser" is being hosted to support vital upcoming Atlanta Black Pride Weekend initiatives and programs in August and to uplift the Black LGBTQIA+ community. The funds raised from this event will also go towards the Pure Heat Community Festival and The Annual Youth Festival, both taking place on Sunday, September 1 at Piedmont Park.

Entertainment and Elegance

The evening will be hosted by the renowned comedian, radio host, and actress Miss Sophia, who will bring her unique flair and humor to the event. Guests will enjoy a Vegas-style experience with casino games, raffles, and a silent auction, all designed to create an atmosphere of fun and philanthropy.

Get Involved

For those interested in attending, detailed event information and tickets are available at www.abpwfundraiser.com. In addition, the organizers are calling for vendors to participate in the week-long Black Pride celebration in August. This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services to a vibrant and diverse audience. More information can be found at www.atlantaprideweekend.com/vendors.

Statements from Organizers

Melissa Scott, Julius James, and Bishop OC Allen, Founders of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, emphasize the significance of hosting Global Black Pride in Atlanta, calling it a monumental achievement that underscores the city's role as a beacon of inclusivity and cultural celebration.

SOURCE Atlanta Black Pride Weekend