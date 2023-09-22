Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy joins Georgia Oak Partners as Managing Director

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Braves icon Dale Murphy is taking on a pivotal leadership role with Georgia Oak Partners, an Atlanta investment firm that makes equity investments in founder- and family-owned companies.

Michael Lonergan, Managing Partner of Georgia Oak Partners, said Murphy's reputation for unwavering dedication, integrity, and leadership in Major League Baseball resonates deeply with the firm's core values and relentless pursuit of outstanding performance.

Mike Lonergan, Managing Partner of Georgia Oak Partners, gives MLB legend Dale Murphy a tour of Artisan Custom Closets, a Georgia Oak portfolio company.

As Managing Director of the firm, Murphy will play a key role in coaching Georgia Oak's portfolio companies on topics including leadership, teamwork, resilience, success, and culture.

"Murph has been a personal mentor for hundreds of people on and off the ball field, as well as a role model for thousands of 'TBS kids' like me," said Lonergan. "He has shown us that true success in life is not just about the destination, but about how one conducts themselves during the journey. We are incredibly excited to see how the Georgia Oak family will benefit from his counsel and guidance."

Murphy consistently showcased values of perseverance, teamwork, and commitment to excellence throughout his standout baseball career. And he did the same in his off-the-field endeavors, which were marked by the highest levels of character and sportsmanship, as well as significant community involvement.

That aligns perfectly with Georgia Oak's dedication to long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies as well as its communities, Lonergan said.

"I've always believed that the foundation of any great endeavor, whether on the field or in the boardroom, lies in genuine partnership and a shared vision," said Murphy. "Joining Georgia Oak feels like stepping up to the plate with a team that values integrity, lasting impact, and the power of community. I'm excited to be part of this journey, connecting with businesses and individuals who share our dedication to responsible growth and preserving founders' legacies."

About Dale Murphy

Dale "Murph" Murphy, a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves in 1974, enjoyed a stellar career primarily with the Braves before concluding with stints at the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies. A seven-time National League All-Star and the youngest in MLB history to win back-to-back MVPs, in 1982 and 1983, Murphy is renowned for his impressive accolades including five Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers, and membership in the exclusive "30-30 Club." Throughout the 1980s, he dominated in home runs and RBIs, gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated three times and being recognized as the athlete "Who Cared the Most" by the magazine in 1987. Beyond his athletic prowess, Dale's unwavering integrity, charitable endeavors, and commitment to leadership made him one of the most beloved figures in Atlanta sports. An acclaimed motivational speaker and author, Murphy's greatest pride remains his family life, shared with his wife Nancy, their eight children, and sixteen grandchildren (with two more on the way). For more information, visit https://dalemurphy.com .

About Georgia Oak Partners

Georgia Oak Partners makes equity investments in founder- and family-owned companies. Georgia Oak has the flexibility to complete full buyouts or to invest as a significant minority partner. Rooted locally and connected globally, Georgia Oak is an investor and partner for management teams and owners who are deeply passionate about the legacy and growth prospects of their businesses. As a trusted firm based in Atlanta, GA, Georgia Oak's growth-oriented, grassroots approach and long term, patient capital is a perfect cultural fit for business owners looking for an alternative option to traditional private equity. For more information, visit https://www.georgiaoak.com .

SOURCE Georgia Oak Partners