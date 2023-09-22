Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy joins Georgia Oak Partners as Managing Director

News provided by

Georgia Oak Partners

22 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Braves icon Dale Murphy is taking on a pivotal leadership role with Georgia Oak Partners, an Atlanta investment firm that makes equity investments in founder- and family-owned companies.

Michael Lonergan, Managing Partner of Georgia Oak Partners, said Murphy's reputation for unwavering dedication, integrity, and leadership in Major League Baseball resonates deeply with the firm's core values and relentless pursuit of outstanding performance.

Continue Reading
Mike Lonergan, Managing Partner of Georgia Oak Partners, gives MLB legend Dale Murphy a tour of Artisan Custom Closets, a Georgia Oak portfolio company.
Mike Lonergan, Managing Partner of Georgia Oak Partners, gives MLB legend Dale Murphy a tour of Artisan Custom Closets, a Georgia Oak portfolio company.

As Managing Director of the firm, Murphy will play a key role in coaching Georgia Oak's portfolio companies on topics including leadership, teamwork, resilience, success, and culture.

"Murph has been a personal mentor for hundreds of people on and off the ball field, as well as a role model for thousands of 'TBS kids' like me," said Lonergan. "He has shown us that true success in life is not just about the destination, but about how one conducts themselves during the journey. We are incredibly excited to see how the Georgia Oak family will benefit from his counsel and guidance."

Murphy consistently showcased values of perseverance, teamwork, and commitment to excellence throughout his standout baseball career. And he did the same in his off-the-field endeavors, which were marked by the highest levels of character and sportsmanship, as well as significant community involvement.

That aligns perfectly with Georgia Oak's dedication to long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies as well as its communities, Lonergan said.

"I've always believed that the foundation of any great endeavor, whether on the field or in the boardroom, lies in genuine partnership and a shared vision," said Murphy. "Joining Georgia Oak feels like stepping up to the plate with a team that values integrity, lasting impact, and the power of community. I'm excited to be part of this journey, connecting with businesses and individuals who share our dedication to responsible growth and preserving founders' legacies."

About Dale Murphy

Dale "Murph" Murphy, a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves in 1974, enjoyed a stellar career primarily with the Braves before concluding with stints at the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies. A seven-time National League All-Star and the youngest in MLB history to win back-to-back MVPs, in 1982 and 1983, Murphy is renowned for his impressive accolades including five Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers, and membership in the exclusive "30-30 Club." Throughout the 1980s, he dominated in home runs and RBIs, gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated three times and being recognized as the athlete "Who Cared the Most" by the magazine in 1987. Beyond his athletic prowess, Dale's unwavering integrity, charitable endeavors, and commitment to leadership made him one of the most beloved figures in Atlanta sports. An acclaimed motivational speaker and author, Murphy's greatest pride remains his family life, shared with his wife Nancy, their eight children, and sixteen grandchildren (with two more on the way). For more information, visit https://dalemurphy.com.

About Georgia Oak Partners

Georgia Oak Partners makes equity investments in founder- and family-owned companies. Georgia Oak has the flexibility to complete full buyouts or to invest as a significant minority partner. Rooted locally and connected globally, Georgia Oak is an investor and partner for management teams and owners who are deeply passionate about the legacy and growth prospects of their businesses. As a trusted firm based in Atlanta, GA, Georgia Oak's growth-oriented, grassroots approach and long term, patient capital is a perfect cultural fit for business owners looking for an alternative option to traditional private equity. For more information, visit https://www.georgiaoak.com.

SOURCE Georgia Oak Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.