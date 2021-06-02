Atlanta Braves Legend Dale Murphy joins Global Leader Group as Senior Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary baseball icon Dale Murphy is bringing his winning formula to Global Leader Group, a global executive management consultancy dedicated to inspiring leaders to live and lead deliberately. As Senior Partner and Premier Keynote Speaker, he will be offering organizations and teams a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Global Leader Group's newly launched Dale Murphy MVP Experience.

The program allows participants to spend an up close and personal interactive day with Murphy to hear about his experiences on and off the baseball field, and how they can aspire to "big league" leadership.

"The MVP experience is really about leadership and teamwork and amplifying your business," says Jonathan Nabrotzky, founder and CEO, Global Leader Group. "Dale is very successful in delivering that message. His Major League Baseball Career is the stuff of legends, and we are honored to have him join our team to provide a truly one-of-a-kind leadership experience. He is a true gentleman in every sense of the word, and we can't wait for him to contribute to the future success of businesses and clients."

Murphy sees his new role as a chance to further his passion for helping others succeed. "I am thrilled to join Global Leader Group as we work together to change the face of leadership. This is the first time since my retirement from baseball that I have partnered with a company so focused on finding and building great leaders. I bring the knowledge and experience I gained during my 20+ year professional baseball career and many years since as I teach lessons learned from amazing leaders along the way—both on and off the field."

Murphy's record-breaking career incudes back-to-back MVP wins, five consecutive Golden Glove Awards, four Silver Slugger Awards and league leading home run and RBI seasons. In 1987 he was named by Sports Illustrated as the "Athlete Who Cares the Most" representing Major League Baseball in their annual Sportsman and Sportswomen of the Year awards. Other honors include the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, Lou Gehrig Award, and the Bart Giamatti Award. Murphy has been inducted into the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, and the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame.

A dedicated and long-standing pillar of the community, Murphy has spent much of career volunteering and helping drive the success of numerous charities. He is a sought-after speaker around the world, where he shares his thoughts and experiences on resilience, success, culture and big-league leadership. To learn more and register for the MVP experience visit, https://globalleadergroup.com/mvp/

About Global Leader Group

Global Leader Group is a professional development and management consultancy firm of world leading executives dedicated to helping organizations and individuals excel through a strategic approach to leadership. Its services include practitioner consulting, leadership development, executive search, sales training, and organizational development and strategic HR.

