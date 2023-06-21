ATLANTA BUS OPERATORS VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teamsters Local 728, Atlanta

21 Jun, 2023

First Transit Bus Workers Secure Union Representation

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Transit bus workers who provide transportation at the Georgia Institute of Technology have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 728 in Atlanta.

"Congratulations to First Transit bus operators on securing Teamster representation," said Matt Higdon, President of Local 728. "These 46 workers play a pivotal role in ensuring students and faculty make it to and from campus safely and on time. We look forward to helping them secure a strong union contract that reflects the important nature of their work."

"I voted to join the Teamsters because I wanted high-quality benefits, job security, and equal opportunity in the workplace," Jerome Driskell, bus driver at First Transit. "I am excited to be a Teamster and enjoy the benefits of union representation."

Proudly serving the Atlanta community for more than 70 years, Local 728 fights for hardworking families. For more information, go to teamsterslocal728.org.

SOURCE Teamsters Local 728, Atlanta

