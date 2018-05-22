Atlanta Center for Medical Research announces appointment of Eric Riesenberg as Chief Executive Officer

In 2008, Riesenberg joined ACMR full time in an effort to help reinvigorate the business. As Director of Operations, Riesenberg tapped his background in accounting and business to help guide ACMR through notable staff and facility expansions.

This included spearheading ACMR's 2014 move from Midtown to its current location in Southwest Atlanta. ACMR now offers 150,000 square feet of space purposefully designed and dedicated to conducting research studies from small Biotech to large pharmaceutical companies. The Center, which continues to be the crown jewel of Atlanta's medical research industry, offers 200 inpatient beds in 15 separate unit spaces and the latest medical research equipment.

"Our professional staff never fails to impress with their dedication and contributions to medicine and the community," said Riesenberg. "And I couldn't be prouder of our amazing facility and the groundbreaking research taking place within. I'm thrilled at the prospect of ACMR's future."

Riesenberg currently serves on the board of advisors to the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and works with the Bioscience Leadership Council. He is a member of the American Israel Chamber of Commerce and works with the medical committee. He also serves on the board of several small businesses to advise on growth and challenges. He is a member of the Drug Information Association (DIA) and American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP). He is a Licensed CPA and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Atlanta Center for Medical Research (ACMR) For more than 35 years, ACMR has led the industry by pioneering medical research practices and accelerating approval of new medications. With a focus in safety and service excellence, the dedicated and experienced research team produces reliable and accurate data for pharma worldwide for a wide range of mental health and medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease and schizophrenia. ACMR's 150,000-square foot, state-of-the-art research center is located in Southwest Atlanta. For more information, visit ACMR.org, and connect with Atlanta Center for Medical Research on Facebook and LinkedIn.

