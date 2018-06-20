"Atlanta is our hometown and we look forward to expanding our reach to provide convenient banking services to the clients and visitors who travel through this great city," said Mark Chancy, co-chief operating officer and consumer segment executive for SunTrust. "Our partnership with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport gives us the opportunity to serve the 104 million travelers and 63,000 airport employees as they navigate and staff the world's busiest airport every day."

SunTrust is dedicated to advancing the financial confidence of the clients and communities it serves. SunTrust recently celebrated the 125th anniversary of its founding in Atlanta.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of March 31, 2018, SunTrust had total assets of $205 billion and total deposits of $162 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-city-council-approves-suntrust-as-official-bank-for-hartsfield-jackson-atlanta-international-airport-300669344.html

SOURCE SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.suntrust.com

