Atlanta CityPASS Program Debuts Convenient Mobile Ticket Option

The Atlanta CityPASS program, which saves travelers 40 percent off combined admission to five major attractions, includes prepaid entry to the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, CNN Studio Tours, a choice between Zoo Atlanta or the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and a choice between either Fernbank Museum of Natural History or the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. The included tickets are valid over a period of nine consecutive days, beginning with the first day of use. 2019 Atlanta CityPASS prices: $76 U.S. for adults; $62 U.S. for children 3-12. Note: Listed prices do not include tax.

Mobile tickets work in the same manner as printed CityPASS ticket booklets, although, instead of scanning a printed ticket for entry, attractions will scan the visitor's mobile device. Both mobile tickets and ticket booklets can be purchased online at CityPASS.com.

About CityPASS: For more than 20 years, CityPASS tickets have been premier products for travelers who want to visit a destination's top attractions while enjoying significant savings. CityPASS tickets, which have a 97 percent customer recommendation rating, are currently available in 14 North American destinations: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Tampa Bay and Toronto. For more information, visit CityPASS.com.

Prices and program subject to change. CityPASS® is a registered trademark of City Pass, Inc., and the exclusive property of City Pass, Inc.

