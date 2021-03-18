Atlanta Commercial Cleaning Company Fights COVID-19 with Advanced Cleaning Tech

ATLANTA, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Green Services is an Atlanta commercial cleaning company whose eco-friendly, advanced cleaning solutions help businesses maintain cleanliness and safety. With over 29 million US COVID-19 cases so far, businesses are struggling to operate their enterprises safely and curb infections. Total Green Services uses effective solutions to properly sanitize workspaces and get businesses up and running again. Its eco-friendly cleaning solutions kill up to 99.9% of harmful substances and boast the fastest kill claim in the world. Many pathogens are killed within one minute of exposure to the solutions. It is also the first U.S.-based building service contractor to have access rights to thermal screening devices. Thermal screening technology uses thermal energy to detect body temperatures and whether a person is unsafe to enter the premises. In addition, Total Green Services' electrostatic sprayers coat all surfaces and crevices with a powerful liquid disinfectant. If a customer isn't completely satisfied with the service, they can collect a refund within 30 days of receiving it.

"Total Green Services continues to serve the public as an essential business. We have stressed the importance of safety protocols backed by certified education not only in standard and specialty cleaning services but also in disinfecting services. Our company is fortunate enough to be in a position where we are protecting people with the most effective products and technologies on the market. We pride ourselves on the quality of our service. That's why we offer our 30-day guarantee. That's how confident we are that you will be 150% satisfied with our work. You can count on us for any cleaning and disinfecting service you need" – Craig Hatfield, Partner

In a world hurting from COVID-19 and other struggles, Total Green Services is making a difference by donating a portion of its profits to Refuse to Do Nothing. The nonprofit provides five basic human rights around the world: clean water, food, shelter, shoes, and clothes. The current pandemic threatens all of these rights. Through its donations, Total Green Services has provided 4,580+ shelters and saved 22,400+ lives so far.

"As a sponsor of Refuse to Do Nothing, we dedicate a percentage of our profit to our philanthropy at the end of every quarter" – Craig Hatfield, Partner

Total Green Services efficiently rids businesses of COVID-19 and other harmful pathogens so they can resume operations safely. It has the arsenal needed to safely and effectively destroy bacteria while minimizing cross contamination. On the humanitarian side, Total Green Services partners with Refuse to Do Nothing because it refuses to stand by while the world suffers. During the COVID-19 crisis, Total Green Services has been meeting both the safety and humanitarian needs of fellow people.

About Total Green Services

Total Green Services is a full-service cleaning and maintenance company in Atlanta, GA that serves a wide range of facilities. It specializes in green, eco-friendly products and excellent customer service. The company uses advanced technologies, such as thermal screening devices and electrostatic sprayers, to fight deadly pathogens and clean businesses. Total Green Services began in 1996 when two staff members determined to make the world better by promoting eco-friendly cleaning. Since its inception, Total Green Services uses the most effective cleaning products on the market to defend businesses against COVID-19 and other pathogens.

