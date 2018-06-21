Atlanta Community Events Kick Off NIH All of Us Journey With Morehouse School of Medicine

NIH has funded more than 100 organizations throughout the U.S. to be partners in the program, including MSM. The school is providing support by raising public awareness about the program among diverse communities and helping to enroll participants.

"All of Us will create a platform to help our communities get the health care they need, by understanding their family history, genetics, socioeconomic status and environmental exposures," said Professor and Vice Chair of Research, Department of Medicine, Priscilla Pemu, MD, MS, FACP. "Morehouse School of Medicine's participation in the All of Us Research Program fulfills the promise of Precision Medicine and its ability to enhance health equity for our community."

The All of Us Journey, a cross-country tour of the research program's Mobile Engagement Asset, will stop in Atlanta, GA June 22nd - 26th to partner with MSM and other organizations to host special events in the community. Anyone interested will have the opportunity to learn about and enroll in All of Us at any of the events below:

Friday, June 22, 2018 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm , MSM will partner with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the National Council of Negro Women and other invited guests to participate in interactive activities inside the mobile unit outside the MSM Louis W. Sullivan National Center for Primary Care, 720 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.





, MSM will partner with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the National Council of Negro Women and other invited guests to participate in interactive activities inside the mobile unit outside the MSM Monday, June 25, 2018 from 9:00 am – 5:30 pm , MSM will host the All of Us Mobile Engagement Asset at the school's faculty practice, Morehouse Healthcare East Point office, 1513 East Cleveland Avenue, Bldg. 500, East Point, GA 30344. While there, Morehouse Healthcare will also be offering $35 sports physicals/immunizations. To RSVP for this event visit http://bit.ly/MSMAllofUsJourney or call 404-756-1290, press 2 for East Point . .

All of Us also seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program's directions, goals and responsible return of research information. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us.

If participants decide to enroll, they're asked to share different types of health and lifestyle information, including through online surveys and electronic health records (EHRs), which will continue to be collected over the course of the program. At different times over the coming months and years, some participants will be asked to visit a local partner site to provide blood and urine samples and to have basic physical measurements taken, such as height and weight.

To learn more about the program and how to join, please visit https://www.msm.edu/allofus or 404-752-1120.

"All of Us" is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

About Morehouse School of Medicine

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine is among the nation's leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists, and public health professionals. In 2011, MSM was recognized by Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation's No. 1 medical school in fulfilling a social mission. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care. Morehouse School of Medicine is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master's degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit www.msm.edu or call 404-752-1500.

About Morehouse Healthcare

Morehouse Healthcare is one of the largest physician groups in Georgia, comprised of more than 150 practicing physicians and one of the state's premier primary care and multi-specialty medical practices. All physicians are full-time clinical faculty at Morehouse School of Medicine with residents and medical students as an extension, with a focus on providing quality medical care to Atlanta's multi-cultural community. In 2018, the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) announced that Morehouse Healthcare received NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long‐term participative relationships. To learn more or make an appointment please visit morehousehealthcare.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-community-events-kick-off-nih-all-of-us-journey-with-morehouse-school-of-medicine-300670559.html

SOURCE Morehouse School of Medicine

Related Links

http://msm.edu

