Atlanta Creator Producer wins Global Indie FEST Social Change Cultural Award

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Robyn Stalson wins prestigious Social Change Award of Merit from the Global Indie FEST Film Awards www.theindiefest.com.

Zizwe and the Mystics Band Creator Producer

The global film Award was given to Robyn for her exciting Africa based Spiritual Animation series, The Adventures of Zizwe. Think Super Soul Sunday meets the X WoMen. Zizwe features all female spiritual characters researched from a pantheon of authentic indigenous legends. The Zulu enchantress leads young mystic women globally from the African bush near the Cradle of Mankind. Eons ago, indigenous mythical goddesses gathered around Africa's oldest and most cosmic tree, the Baobab. Their mystical granddaughters carry on that tradition. Their mission is to transform conflict through the spirit of Ubuntu (togetherness) by harnessing ancient wisdom, magical powers, and cool rock fused ancestral music (didgeridoo, African drums, flutes, lead guitar). The young mystics unite to tackle terror, eliminate poaching, divert climate change, and heal plagues.

The animation was done by the African Animation Network. The rapidly moving action is set in contemporary cities and the Africa bush, ranging from the Zimbabwe Ruins to Cape Town, and from Olympic stadiums to "night clubs" where the girls' band, Zizwe and the Mystics, performs. Art and music features provide many contemporary details while, current events systematically shape the adventures. The bands' tone and style entertain with harmonies from African, Latina, Aboriginal and Celtic music.

Robyn Stalson, the Creator Producer said: "I am thrilled that this labor of love has been acknowledged by IndieFest and that the message of Social Change has been recognized. The Zizwe series focuses on cultural diversity as a unifying strength. Current popular movements, such as #BlackLivesMatter, #MeToo, and the #GreenNewDeal, provide global relevance and meaning.

The IndieFEST Film Awards recognizes film, television, videography, and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the IndieFEST and a list of recent winners can be found at www.theindiefest.com.

In winning an IndieFEST Film Award, the Adventures of Zizwe joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including Liam Neeson as the narrator of Love Thy Nature, A Path Appears Documentary featuring George Clooney and Blake Lively, Radical Grace executive produced by Susan Sarandon, a searing expose David and Goliath by Peabody winner Leon Lee and Touched with Fire starring Katie Holmes. Rick Prickett, who chairs The IndieFEST Film Awards, had this to say about the latest winners, "The IndieFEST is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The IndieFEST Film Awards is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve."

