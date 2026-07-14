Atlanta Dental Practice of Dr. Wayne G. Suway Welcomes Dr. Oscar Pino, DDS, MS, LVIF

The Atlanta cosmetic and restorative dental practice of Dr. Wayne G. Suway has welcomed Dr. Oscar Pino, DDS, MS, LVIF, an experienced dentist and Fellow of LVI Global whose training in physiologic, airway-focused, and full-mouth rehabilitation dentistry complements the practice's longstanding focus on TMJ therapy, dental implants, and dental sleep medicine. The addition gives patients across the Atlanta, Vinings, and Marietta area access to two experienced dentists committed to comprehensive, whole-person care.

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental practice of Dr. Wayne G. Suway, DDS, MAGD, D.ABDSM, is pleased to announce that Dr. Oscar Pino, DDS, MS, LVIF, has joined the team. With more than 25 years of clinical experience, Dr. Pino brings advanced training in physiologic and neuromuscular dentistry, occlusion, and full-mouth rehabilitation to the Atlanta-area practice, expanding the comprehensive care available to patients.

Dr. Oscar Pino, DDS, MS, LVIF

Dr. Pino's approach begins with listening. Rather than focusing on isolated problems, he evaluates each smile as part of a larger picture in which function, comfort, facial harmony, and long-term oral health work together, and he is known for explaining treatment clearly and helping patients make informed decisions without pressure. He is a Fellow of LVI Global, where he completed advanced training in physiologic and neuromuscular dentistry, occlusion, comprehensive treatment planning, and full-mouth rehabilitation. His education also includes a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Meharry Medical College, a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, an Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency at the University of Pittsburgh, and a Dental Implant Maxicourse certificate from Loma Linda University.

Dr. Pino has cared for patients in both California and Georgia, and from 2019 to 2021 he served as team dentist for the Los Angeles Kings, providing care for players, their families, and team personnel. His clinical interests include comprehensive restorative and cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, oral surgery, digital dentistry, Invisalign® clear aligners, TMJ and occlusal therapy, airway-focused dentistry, and full-mouth rehabilitation—areas that align closely with the practice's established strengths in TMJ treatment, dental implants, and dental sleep medicine. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Dr. Pino places a strong emphasis on making every patient feel heard, understood, and comfortable, and his conservative, evidence-based approach is designed to preserve healthy tooth structure whenever possible.

"We're delighted to welcome Dr. Pino to our practice," said Dr. Wayne G. Suway. "His training in physiologic and airway-focused dentistry complements the work we do in TMJ therapy, dental implants, and dental sleep medicine, and his patient-first philosophy is a natural fit for our team. Our patients will benefit from having two experienced dentists focused on comprehensive, whole-person care under one roof."

"I'm honored to join Dr. Suway and his team," said Dr. Oscar Pino. "From my first conversation with the practice, it was clear we share the same philosophy—care for the whole person, not just the smile. I look forward to helping patients across the Atlanta area achieve healthier, more confident smiles through comprehensive, conservative care."

More About Dr. Wayne G. Suway

For more than 30 years, Dr. Wayne G. Suway, DDS, MAGD, D.ABDSM, has provided cosmetic, restorative, and general dental care to the Atlanta, Vinings, and Marietta communities. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Emory University School of Dentistry, is a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantology and an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine. The practice offers general and cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, restorative dentistry, TMJ treatment, and dental sleep medicine from its lakeside office in the North X Northwest Office Park in Atlanta. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.doctorwaynesuway.com or call (770) 953-1752.

Media Contact

Dr. Wayne G. Suway

Wayne G. Suway, DDS, MAGD, D.ABDSM

1820 The Exchange SE, #600

Atlanta, GA 30339

(770) 953-1752

https://www.doctorwaynesuway.com

SOURCE Wayne G. Suway, DDS, MAGD, D.ABDSM