ATLANTA ECONOMIC MOBILITY FORUM 2023

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May 12 to May 13, 2023, in partnership with Truist Foundation and powered by Watson Institute, Georgia Reconnecting Youth INC., AND Pittsburgh Community Market will host the Atlanta Economic Mobility Forum in the Pittsburgh Atlanta community. The forum will empower participants with skills and information to gain middle skills as entrepreneurs, youth/young adults, or professionals. Atlanta Economic Mobility Forum will mark a key moment in 2023 toward implementing systemic and scalable change to Increase the employability of underrepresented, underresourced, and disconnected individuals in Georgia.

Daniel Rosebud - Executive Director of Georgia Reconnecting Youth INC.

"My background spans nonprofit leadership, policy, and community engagement. In my most recent role as an appointed board member for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Balance of State Continuum of Care, I saw firsthand the disconnection of resources to families and individuals in Georgia. There is a need to build a connection. I am proud to host one of the most important convenings of 2023 - the Atlanta Economic Mobility Forum.

This event is possible through in-kind donations from the Atlanta community, Truist Foundation, Watson Basecamp, OSYII LABs L3C, and the Special Needs Network.

About Watson Institute

Watson Institute is a reimagined model of education that accelerates the careers of next-generation innovators, leaders, and entrepreneurs through skills development workshops, committed mentorship, Impact Series Workshops, and a global network. Watson Institute's 349 Scholars and Alumni from 68 countries have raised over $175 million, created over 1,500 part or full-time jobs, and impacted over 5 million people worldwide through the initiatives they help lead.

This event production is under the provisions of Georgia Reconnecting Youth INC. a 501 c 3 corporation with primary offices located at 352 University Ave Sw Atlanta, Georgia. All participants agree to release Georgia Reconnecting Youth INC. from any injuries or claims that may occur.

