Atlanta Entrepreneur Becomes #1 Amazon Bestselling Author

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, speaker, and entrepreneur Fallon Ukpe 's debut book, Life Is A Squiggly Line, has already seen tremendous success in sales numbers since its Nov. 12th release. A personal development guide to embracing imperfection and leading a richer, more fulfilling life, Life Is A Squiggly Line has soared onto Amazon's bestseller list.

In Life Is A Squiggly Line, the author urges readers to embrace imperfection and stop settling for safe. She uses the metaphor of the "squiggly line" to represent the unpredictable twists and turns of each person's journey.

"To own your squiggly line, you must take bold steps towards the life that you want to create," says Fallon. "And to do that, it requires a mindset shift. Without that, the rest of the advice is hard to take action on."

With exercises to identify where readers are holding themselves back and tactical steps to incorporate those lessons into daily life, Life Is A Squiggly Line can help audiences across professions, backgrounds, and life stages. Fallon recommends the book in particular to those who are going through any type of transition -- from preparing to graduate to going from a corporate job into the world of entrepreneurship. The author also recommends the book to readers who feel they are missing something in their lives, as well as those who simply want a new perspective on "navigating life's ups and downs."

Fallon is thrilled by the success of Life Is A Squiggly Line but said she didn't focus on sales numbers during the writing process. "For me, when I thought about what success meant for the book, what I hoped was that people would find it helpful and that the message and sharing my story would help people live a more meaningful life," she says. "That's the moment that I really wanted -- for people to say, 'I read your book, and it really helped me'."

Fallon recently finished the first part of her book tour and will begin the second part of the tour in 2020. According to the author, she is already working on a second book about creating a legacy of impact and leading a life that changes the world.

You can order your own copy of Life Is a Squiggly Line on Amazon . For updates on upcoming tour dates, check out to Fallon's website .

ABOUT FALLON UKPE

Fallon Ukpe -- or simply "Fallon" -- is a public speaker, author, and entrepreneur specializing in personal and professional development. Fallon, a first-generation Nigerian-American, was born and raised in Houston, Texas. After graduating high school, Fallon earned a B.A. in French and Spanish at John Hopkins University before going on to simultaneously complete an MD at Duke University's School of Medicine and an MBA at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. Today, Fallon dedicates herself to speaking and writing about personal development as well as helping successful leaders create a legacy of impact.

