Atlanta Facial Plastic Surgeon Develops Advanced Lip Lift Technique and Launches Dedicated Lip Lift Center of Excellence

Dr. Benjamin Stong's Perialar Multivector Lip Lift™ forms the foundation of a comprehensive program focused on structural lip enhancement, facial balance, and customized lip rejuvenation

ATLANTA, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest in lip enhancement continues to grow, many patients are discovering that achieving natural-looking results involves far more than simply adding volume. Recognizing the need for a more comprehensive approach to lip rejuvenation, Atlanta facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong has announced the launch of the Lip Lift Center of Excellence at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, a specialized program dedicated to advanced lip lift surgery and customized lip enhancement procedures.

Dr. Ben Stong

The foundation of the Center of Excellence is the Perialar Multivector Lip Lift™, a technique developed and refined by Dr. Stong to address limitations he observed in traditional lip lift procedures.

"Many patients assume fuller lips require more volume, but in many cases the underlying issue is actually lip position rather than volume," said Dr. Stong. "Our philosophy is to focus on structure first. When the lips are properly positioned and balanced within the face, patients often achieve more natural and harmonious results."

A double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Stong completed advanced fellowship training under internationally recognized facial plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. Through years of performing facial rejuvenation procedures, Dr. Stong observed that traditional subnasal lip lift techniques exclusively lifted the central portion of the upper lip while providing limited improvement to the lateral components of the lip and smile.

This observation led to the development of the Perialar Multivector Lip Lift™, a technique designed to address both central and lateral lip anatomy through a more comprehensive multi-vector approach.

Unlike traditional subnasal lip lift techniques, the Perialar Multivector Lip Lift™ is designed to:

Improve both central and lateral upper lip position

Increase vermilion show across the entire upper lip rather than primarily the central lip

Enhance smile dynamics and visible tooth show

Improve lateral lip support and contour

Create a broader, more youthful smile

Help soften the appearance of nasolabial folds

Produce balanced, natural-looking results while preserving facial expression

According to Dr. Stong, the procedure reflects a broader philosophy that emphasizes facial balance, anatomical precision, and individualized treatment planning rather than relying on a single treatment approach for all patients.

The Lip Lift Center of Excellence was created to support that philosophy by offering a comprehensive range of surgical lip enhancement procedures designed to address different anatomical concerns and aesthetic goals.

In addition to the Perialar Multivector Lip Lift™, the Center of Excellence offers:

V to Y Lip Augmentation

A scarless surgical tissue advancement technique that enhances lip fullness by utilizing the patient's own tissue rather than adding external volume. Dr. Stong frequently utilizes V to Y Lip Augmentation as a preferred enhancement procedure because it improves fullness and visible red lip show while preserving natural softness, movement, and expression.

Corner Mouth Lip Lift

A specialized procedure designed to elevate downturned oral commissures, helping patients achieve a more refreshed, approachable, and youthful appearance by improving the position of the corners of the mouth.

Lip Reduction Surgery

A procedure designed to reduce excessive lip volume and red lip show and restore facial proportion, symmetry, and overall harmony for patients seeking a more balanced appearance.

Advanced Lip Enhancement Techniques

"The ability to offer multiple advanced procedures is one of the distinguishing features of the Center of Excellence," said Dr. Stong. "Different patients have different anatomy, different goals, and different needs. By offering a full spectrum of lip enhancement options, we can customize treatment plans and select the procedures that are best suited for each individual patient."

As demand for lip enhancement continues to evolve, Dr. Stong believes patients are increasingly seeking solutions that address facial balance, smile aesthetics, tooth show, lip position, and natural expression rather than volume alone.

The Lip Lift Center of Excellence was established to meet that need through advanced surgical techniques, individualized treatment planning, and a commitment to achieving natural, long-term results tailored to each patient's unique anatomy.

About Dr. Benjamin Stong

Dr. Benjamin Stong is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed advanced fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery under Dr. Andrew Jacono and focuses exclusively on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face. His areas of expertise include facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, deep plane facelift surgery, lip lift surgery, and advanced lip enhancement procedures.

For more information about the Lip Lift Center of Excellence, visit https://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com/

Media Contact:

Dr. Benjamin Stong

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

(404) 963-6665

SOURCE Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC