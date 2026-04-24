Atlanta Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong Highlights Postoperative Recovery Protocol Incorporating Medical-Grade Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Atlanta facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong highlights the use of medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy as part of a structured postoperative protocol designed to support healing and recovery following advanced deep plane facelift surgery.

ATLANTA, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong, founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery and director of the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence in Atlanta, is highlighting an advanced postoperative recovery protocol that incorporates medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy as part of comprehensive care following deep plane facelift surgery.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

At his Buckhead, Atlanta facial plastic surgery practice, Dr. Stong has integrated hyperbaric oxygen therapy into postoperative care plans to support healing and optimize recovery following advanced Deep Plane Facelifts.

The Role of Oxygen in Surgical Healing

Oxygen plays a critical role in tissue repair and recovery following surgery. Oxygen delivery supports cellular metabolism, collagen production, and the body's natural healing processes.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves delivering oxygen at increased atmospheric pressure, allowing higher concentrations of oxygen to dissolve into the bloodstream and reach tissues more efficiently.

Medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been used in clinical settings for wound management and to support healing in specific medical conditions.

Medical-Grade Hyperbaric Oxygen vs. Wellness-Based Systems

In recent years, hyperbaric oxygen has gained popularity in wellness and aesthetic settings. However, not all hyperbaric treatments deliver the same level of therapeutic benefit.

Wellness-based systems utilize low-pressure systems or oxygen concentrators that do not achieve the levels of pressure required for medical-grade therapy.

Dr. Stong emphasizes the importance of using certified medical-grade hyperbaric chambers capable of delivering higher atmospheric pressures to support meaningful oxygen delivery at the tissue level.

"Hyperbaric oxygen therapy must be delivered at appropriate pressure levels to have a meaningful physiological effect," says Dr. Stong. "There is a significant difference between medical-grade systems and lower-pressure wellness devices."

Integration into Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Recovery

As part of the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence, Dr. Stong incorporates hyperbaric oxygen therapy into a structured postoperative protocol designed to support recovery following surgery.

By utilizing medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy, the goal is to support tissue healing, reduce bruising, swelling, and inflammation, and facilitate in the recovery process following deep plane facelift procedures.

This approach reflects a broader emphasis on not only surgical technique, but also the postoperative care environment that contributes to outcomes.

A Comprehensive Approach to Surgical Outcomes

Dr. Stong's approach to facial rejuvenation extends beyond the operating room and includes careful attention to postoperative care.

By combining advanced surgical techniques with structured recovery protocols, the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence is designed to support patients throughout the entire surgical journey, from consultation through recovery.

The incorporation of medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy represents one component of a comprehensive strategy focused on optimizing patient care and supporting consistent, natural-looking results.

Serving Patients Traveling to Atlanta

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery regularly treats patients traveling to Atlanta from across the United States and internationally for advanced facial rejuvenation procedures.

The practice provides dedicated support for out-of-town patients, including consultation coordination, surgical planning assistance, and postoperative recovery guidance.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport provides convenient access for patients traveling for consultation and surgery.

About Dr. Benjamin Stong

Dr. Benjamin Stong is a facial plastic surgeon and founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He specializes in advanced facial rejuvenation procedures including deep plane facelift surgery, neck lift surgery, eyelid surgery, and his Perialar lip lift technique.

Dr. Stong directs the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery and is known for his structural approach to facial rejuvenation. His surgical philosophy focuses on restoring facial support, preserving natural expression, and achieving long-lasting results.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery serves patients throughout Atlanta, Buckhead, and the greater Georgia region, as well as individuals traveling nationally and internationally for advanced facial rejuvenation procedures.

Media Contact:

Dr. Benjamin Stong

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

(404) 963-6665

SOURCE Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC