Dr. Benjamin Stong Remains the Only Georgia Facial Plastic Surgeon to Complete AAFPRS-Credentialed Fellowship Training Under Dr. Andrew Jacono

Fellowship training under one of the world's most recognized deep plane facelift surgeons helped shape the development of the KalosLift™ and the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Benjamin Stong remains the only facial plastic surgeon in Georgia to complete an AAFPRS-credentialed fellowship training program under internationally recognized facial plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono, one of the most recognized innovators in modern deep plane facelift surgery.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

Dr. Stong, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, completed formal fellowship training under Dr. Jacono through a program credentialed by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), the leading organization overseeing fellowship training in facial plastic surgery.

Unlike short-term educational courses, cadaver labs, observational experiences, or industry-sponsored training programs, fellowship training involves direct surgical mentorship, patient evaluation, treatment planning, and hands-on operative experience over an extended period of time.

"I am the only surgeon in Georgia, personally trained, hand-in-hand, By Dr. Jacono in the master techniques of advanced deep plane facelift surgery. This extensive experience was gained through formal fellowship training." said Dr. Stong. "That experience fundamentally shaped my understanding of facelift surgery and continues to influence every aspect of how I evaluate patients, plan surgery, and refine techniques today."

Deep plane facelift surgery has become increasingly recognized for its ability to address deeper facial support structures rather than simply tightening skin. By releasing and repositioning underlying facial tissues, advanced deep plane facelift techniques are designed to create more natural and comprehensive rejuvenation of the face and neck.

According to Dr. Stong, the principles learned during fellowship training provided the foundation for what would later become the KalosLift™, his own refined approach to advanced deep plane facelift surgery.

While maintaining the core principles of deep plane surgery, Dr. Stong has developed additional technical nuances and refinements designed to optimize facial rejuvenation and recovery.

These refinements include:

Advanced vertical midface elevation techniques designed to improve cheek position and support lower eyelid rejuvenation

Natural restoration of cheek contour and youthful facial highlights

Periosteal suspension and fixation techniques designed to provide additional support and stability

Advanced neck lifting techniques focused on achieving improved jawline and neck definition

Comprehensive surgical planning based on individual anatomy and facial structure

Medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy integrated into advanced recovery protocols.

According to Dr. Stong, one of the most important aspects of advanced facelift surgery is understanding that successful outcomes depend not only on surgical technique, but also on patient selection, anatomical evaluation, and experience.

"The technical execution of a deep plane facelift is critically important and requires extensive, highly specialized training that can only be achieved in a fellowship setting. Weekend courses are not enough to master the nuances of advanced deep plane facelift surgery." said Dr. Stong.

Today, those principles serve as the foundation of the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery.

The Center of Excellence focuses exclusively on advanced facelift evaluation and technique, surgical planning, execution, recovery, and continuity of care. Through a high-volume facelift practice, Dr. Stong and his team have developed systems designed to support patients throughout every stage of the surgical experience.

"High-volume practices gain experience not only performing surgery but also understanding the subtle anatomical differences that influence outcomes," said Dr. Stong. "The ability to accurately evaluate a patient and recommend the appropriate surgical plan is often just as important as the procedure itself."

As demand for advanced facelift surgery continues to grow, Dr. Stong believes patients benefit from understanding not only the procedure they are considering, but also the training, mentorship, and experience behind the surgeon performing it.

For patients seeking advanced deep plane facelift surgery, formal fellowship training, extensive procedural experience, and individualized surgical planning remain among the most important factors in achieving natural, balanced, and long-lasting results.

About Dr. Benjamin Stong

Dr. Benjamin Stong is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed AAFPRS-credentialed fellowship training under Dr. Andrew Jacono and focuses exclusively on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face. His areas of expertise include advanced deep plane facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation, and facial plastic surgery procedures.

For more information, visit Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery.

Media Contact

Dr. Benjamin Stong

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

(404) 963-6665

https://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC