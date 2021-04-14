Atlanta Falcons' Younghoe Koo Partners With Carriage KIA

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Falcons placekicker, Younghoe Koo, partners with Carriage Kia Automotive Group to promote its 2021 Kia Telluride. Koo is endorsing the automotive group and will act as a spokesperson for the brand. The KIA franchise owner, David Basha, is a huge football fan and jumped on the opportunity to work with Koo, impressed by his talent on the field and his story.

Younghoe Koo

Koo is a proud Korean-American first and an all-pro athlete second. KIA, a Korean car company, has received many accolades on its Kia Telluride. It was the hottest selling and most awarded vehicle in 2020. The KIA Telluride was the first sport-utility vehicle to win the "Triple Crown" of prestigious accolades in the auto industry. The 2020 model won the "2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year" from North American Car of the Year; "MotorTrend SUV of the Year;" and "Car and Driver's 10 Best" awards. In addition to, it received numerous "Best of" honors and top accolades from other prestigious online, print and video outlets.

KIA sold nearly 60,000 Tellurides as of August of 2020 with the demand growing continuously. Basha is excited about the 2021 model that is expected to take the brand to new heights. Although KIA is a Korean brand, vehicles are designed and manufactured in the U.S. as well. Specifically, vehicles are assembled in West Point, Georgia. It is the first KIA vehicle to be exported from the United States.

NACTOY jurors from MotorTrend voted Telluride number one in safety, efficiency, value, design, engineering and performance. Car and Driver 10 Best ranked the KIA Telluride as the best in value, driving dynamics and mission fulfilment. Carriage Kia is part of an automotive group that owns 7 car dealerships in the southeast region of the country.

Carriage KIA has also worked with Julio Jones and other professional athletes in the past. For more information on this partnership, contact Rae Larkins at (404) 855-0790 or email at [email protected].

Videos:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/j2spwiz043mp9cc/Younghoe%20Koo.zip?dl=0

Related Files

thumbnail_Image.jpeg

IMG_2627_Original.jpg

Related Images

image1.jpeg

SOURCE Carriage Kia Automotive Group