Atlanta Fibroid Center Adds a Key Provider

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John C. Lipman, MD, FSIR, founder and medical director of Atlanta Fibroid Center welcomes his new colleague, Shayla Weaver, DNP, FNP-C. Doctor of Nursing Practice Weaver will work with Dr. Lipman at the company headquarters in Smyrna, GA. Dr. Weaver is a Nurse Practitioner who completed her doctorate (DNP) program at Georgia Baptist College of Nursing of Mercer University.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Shayla Weaver to our practice as an important member of our medical team," said Dr. Lipman, an interventional radiologist and internationally-recognized expert in the nonsurgical treatment of uterine fibroids. "Dr. Weaver will enhance and oversee our highly-praised staff to provide our patients with the highest levels of care."

DNP Weaver Brings a Wealth of Experience to Atlanta Fibroid Center

Dr. Weaver brings a wide set of medical experiences with her to Atlanta Fibroid Center. She has worked in several Atlanta-area hospitals, providing Primary, Cardiovascular, and OB/GYN care to her patients. She will provide specialized care to women at Atlanta Fibroid Center. She looks forward to the challenges and opportunities as she assumes her new leadership role.

Dr. Weaver is a volunteer for the Dedicated to Diversity (D2D) program which focuses on the retention of diverse and disadvantaged BSN nursing students through a multilayered program of academic, social, physical and mental health, financial, and professional interventions. This involvement aligns with Dr. Lipman's mission to support diversity in his community efforts and philanthropy.

UFE Provides a Non-Invasive Option for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

Uterine Fibroid Embolization is an outpatient non-surgical option for treating symptomatic uterine fibroids. Fibroids are the most common pelvic tumor encountered by women, and are found in up to 80% of African-American women. Following the UFE procedure, patients recuperate within the comfort of their own homes on the same day of the procedure. Typically, a woman requires less than a week to fully recover from UFE. More invasive surgical procedures, such as hysterectomy and myomectomy, often require two months or more for complete recovery.

Dr. Lipman has been performing the UFE procedure for the past 25 years, with over 9,000 UFE procedures performed. He is available for appointments by calling 770-953-2600, or requesting an appointment on the company website, https://ATLii.com. For more information on Dr. Weaver, please visit https://ATLii.com/Shayla-Weaver/

