Atlanta Gas Light Launches 'Do Your Part' Safe Digging Campaign

Land excavation for fiber installations, new buildings, yard projects, home renovations and any other digging project requires calling 811 before construction or digging begins. Through the Do Your Part campaign, Atlanta Gas Light is encouraging professionals and do-it-yourselfers to be responsible members of their community before they break ground.

"The importance of calling 811 before digging cannot be overstated. Through the Do Your Part campaign, we're reminding people why it's so critical to have lines marked before starting outdoor work," said Emeka Igwilo, vice president of operations support. "Calling 811 and following safe digging practices are simple actions excavators and homeowners can take to ensure safety within their community. They're free and easy and will save time and money by avoiding damages."

From April 1 to July 16 of this year, there have been 245 projects with no 811 calls. Of these 245 no-call projects, 173 have been from construction companies. The Do Your Part campaign is aimed at reminding contractors and construction crews to call 811 before work begins so that their projects can remain on time and on budget while reducing inconveniences to the public like traffic jams, service interruptions, and damaged lines.

Calls can be placed to Georgia 811 up to 10 days in advance of a digging project. By contacting 811, callers will make an appointment over the phone for an onsite visit where professionals identify and mark utility lines free of charge.

The Do Your Part campaign will feature a new webpage, digital and radio ads, and mural art across the Atlanta metro area.

To learn more about the Do Your Part campaign and safe digging in Georgia, visit www.atlantagaslight.com/safety/call-811-before-you-dig.

About Atlanta Gas Light

Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service to more than 1.6 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com and southerncompanygas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

SOURCE Atlanta Gas Light

Related Links

https://southerncompanygas.com

