Atlanta Gets in the Swim of Things with the Opening of Its Fifth Area Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Location

The world's largest swim school franchise celebrates grand opening event for 5,530 square foot, state-of-the-art swim school in East Cobb, Georgia.

MARIETTA, Ga., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is excited to partner with the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of its 121st worldwide location as summer and National Water Safety Month approaches in May. Located off Johnson Ferry Road in the Market Plaza Shopping Center near the intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Roswell Road, Aqua-Tots East Cobb officially opened their doors on Monday, November 22, 2021.

May is National Water Safety Month because according to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of accidental injury and death for children ages 0-4. However, participation is formal swim lessons reduces the risk of drowning by up to 88%. Aqua-Tots is dedicated to year-round swim lessons so that families in the East Cobb region will be able to enjoy many more happy memories around the water.

"Even though we opened November, we know that water safety is at the top of parents' minds as summer approaches. Families will be around the water more during vacations and in neighborhood and backyard pools," said Rhodenbaugh. "We would love for the community to join us as we celebrate our official grand opening with the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce on April 14 at 11:00 AM." Families can tour the facility, meet the leadership team, and learn more about the Aqua-Tots program.

Aqua-Tots East Cobb is open 7 days per week. Reserve a spot in small group (4:1 ratio) or semi-private (2:1 ratio), or private lessons before classes fill up.

To learn more or to register for swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/east-cobb or call (404) 566-6875.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools serves over 120 communities worldwide, offering dedicated, year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old. As the world's largest swim school franchise, their hand-selected instructors are passionate about teaching children how to remain safer in and around the water, using tried and true curriculum, 30 years in the making and trusted worldwide to teach four million swim lessons annually. To learn more, visit www.aqua-tots.com .

