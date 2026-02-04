Atlanta Hair Restoration Specialist Dr. Benjamin Stong of Kalos Hair Transplant Named 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong, founder of Kalos Hair Transplant, has been named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, a prestigious honor awarded to leading physicians nationwide. This recognition highlights Dr. Stong's commitment to excellence in hair restoration and his expertise as the only facial plastic surgeon in Atlanta to offer NeoGraft, the most advanced follicular unit extraction system available.

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. has named Dr. Benjamin C. Stong, founder of Kalos Hair Transplant, as a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor — a prestigious honor awarded to exceptional physicians who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, professional achievement, and peer recognition. Dr. Stong joins an elite group of physicians nationwide acknowledged for their commitment to superior medical outcomes and patient-centered care.

Dr. Benjamin Stong of Kalos Hair Transplant

This national recognition reflects Dr. Stong's distinguished career as a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in advanced hair restoration techniques. At Kalos Hair Transplant, Dr. Stong offers the latest, most advanced hair transplantation methods available, specializing in NeoGraft Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). As the only facial plastic surgeon in Atlanta to offer NeoGraft — the first and only FDA-cleared follicular unit harvesting and implantation system — Dr. Stong provides patients with minimally invasive hair restoration that requires no stitches, leaves no linear scarring, and produces natural, superior results.

Castle Connolly's rigorous selection process includes peer nominations, evaluation of medical education, training, board certifications, hospital appointments, and disciplinary history. Fewer than 7% of the nation's licensed physicians are selected annually, making it one of the most credible and trusted physician recognitions in the United States. Dr. Stong has been nominated twelve times and consecutively named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, demonstrating sustained excellence in his field.

"Being recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is a tremendous honor," says Dr. Stong. "We understand the emotional and professional impact that hair loss can have, and our team is committed to providing patients with the most advanced, least invasive solutions to restore a full head of healthy, natural hair. This recognition reflects our dedication to excellence in patient care and outcomes."

Patients throughout Atlanta and the Southeast seek out Dr. Stong for his elite credentials and artistic approach to hair restoration. His expertise as a facial plastic surgeon ensures that each patient receives natural-looking results with hairlines and growth patterns that complement their facial features. Kalos Hair Transplant treats both men and women experiencing hair loss, offering solutions for male and female pattern baldness, thinning hair, scarring alopecia, and other conditions.

All procedures at Kalos Hair Transplant are performed in the practice's state-of-the-art, Quad A Certified Surgery Center, which is designed with patient comfort, safety, and privacy in mind. The center features MD anesthesiologists for every procedure and provides a luxurious, private setting for patients seeking discretion.

More About Dr. Benjamin Stong and Kalos Hair Transplant

Dr. Benjamin C. Stong is a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience. He graduated at the top of his class from Emory University and earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. Dr. Stong completed his residency at the Emory Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and his fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in New York under the mentorship of renowned surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. He is board certified by both the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS).

Kalos Hair Transplant is a premier hair restoration center located in Atlanta's prestigious Buckhead neighborhood. The practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical hair loss treatments for men and women, including NeoGraft FUE hair transplants, beard and eyebrow restoration, and forehead reduction procedures.

For more information about Kalos Hair Transplant or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.kaloshairtransplant.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Benjamin Stong

Kalos Hair Transplant

(404) 963-0871

https://www.kaloshairtransplant.com

SOURCE Kalos Hair Transplant