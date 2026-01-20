Atlanta Hair Transplant Specialist Dr. Benjamin Stong of Kalos Hair Transplant Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

As the first hair restoration clinic in Atlanta founded by a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Kalos Hair Transplant offers physician-directed NeoGraft FUE procedures with natural hairline design and luxury concierge-level care in Buckhead.

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalos Hair Transplant, led by Dr. Benjamin C. Stong, has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory that connects patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition reflects Dr. Stong's unique approach to hair restoration—combining the precision of a facial plastic surgeon with advanced FUE technology to deliver natural, permanent results for men and women experiencing hair loss.

Kalos Hair Transplant stands apart as the first clinic in Atlanta founded by a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in advanced, minimally invasive hair restoration. Dr. Stong personally supervises all procedures, ensuring each patient receives physician-directed care from consultation through recovery. His background in facial aesthetics provides a distinct advantage—creating natural hairline designs that complement each patient's facial features and age.

The practice utilizes NeoGraft, the first and only FDA-cleared follicular unit extraction (FUE) system, which delivers superior results with no linear scarring, minimal downtime, and natural-looking outcomes. Kalos Hair Transplant treats all types of hair loss for both men and women, including male and female pattern baldness, traction alopecia, scarring alopecia, and hair loss from trauma. Dr. Stong also offers revision hair transplant surgery for patients with unsatisfactory results from previous procedures, correcting unnatural hairlines, plug-style grafts, and visible scarring.

For patients seeking non-surgical options, Kalos Hair Transplant offers PRP therapy with Acell—widely recognized as the gold standard for nonsurgical hair restoration. This advanced treatment stimulates hair follicle regeneration and can be used alone or in combination with surgical procedures to optimize results. These therapies provide comprehensive solutions for all stages and types of hair loss, from early thinning to more advanced cases requiring transplantation.

Procedures are performed in the practice's Quad A Accredited surgical center, meeting the highest national standards for surgical safety. The boutique Buckhead location offers a luxury experience with concierge-level service, exclusive one-patient-at-a-time scheduling, private recovery rooms, and discreet access—ideal for professionals and high-profile individuals seeking anonymity.

"Receiving this recognition is truly meaningful because it reflects the trust our patients place in us," says Dr. Benjamin Stong. "Hair restoration is deeply personal, and we understand that our patients want more than just results—they want an experience that respects their privacy and treats them as individuals. As a facial plastic surgeon, I bring an artistic eye to hairline design that ensures results look completely natural. Whether someone is addressing early thinning or seeking to correct a previous procedure, we're committed to restoring not just their hair, but their confidence."

More About Dr. Benjamin Stong and Kalos Hair Transplant:

Dr. Benjamin C. Stong is a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with certifications from the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He is one of the few hair transplant specialists in the U.S. who is also a facial plastic surgeon, bringing unique expertise to hairline design and aesthetic outcomes. Dr. Stong completed his fellowship under Dr. Andrew Jacono in New York and has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 11 consecutive years. He is recognized for developing the modified perialar lip lift and the KalosLift facelift technique. Kalos Hair Transplant offers NeoGraft FUE, non-surgical hair loss treatments including PRP therapy with Acell—the gold standard for nonsurgical hair restoration—and micro-droplet fat stem cell injections, and hair transplant revision surgery. The practice is located in Buckhead at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30305. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.kaloshairtransplant.com or call (404) 963-0871.

