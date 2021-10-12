Atlanta Hard Cider Co. Announces Grand Opening Celebration

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, a local family-owned cidery and taproom, is excited to announce its grand opening celebration. This weekend-long community event will include tastings of the cidery's all-natural and gluten-free craft cider, alongside live music, food vendors, games, and more. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 12-8 pm, and Sunday, October 24 from 12:30-6 pm at 1010 Roswell Street NE, Marietta, Georgia 30060; cider tasting tickets can be purchased in advance via a link on our social media accounts.

Atlanta Hard Cider will have 12+ ciders on tap, with a rotation of seasonal and experimental ciders; there will be something for everyone. With plenty of outdoor space, a pet-friendly patio, live music, and food trucks on the weekend, this new cidery is the perfect place to gather and unwind.

"We are excited to finally start producing our ciders here locally. It's been a long time in the making. We feel that our cidery will be a perfect place for our local community and cider lovers to come together," said founder, Mark Deno.

Atlanta Hard Cider Co. is a local family-owned business that began when founders Mark and Liz Deno started making cider in their garage. This passion was fueled by the challenge of creating a great tasting cider that was both gluten-free and made with all-natural ingredients. Before they knew it, Atlanta Hard Cider was circulating through local retailers, bars, and restaurants. After years-in-the-making, Atlanta Hard Cider is thrilled to finally open its doors and celebrate the grand opening with the community. You can find their ciders at Publix, Kroger, Target, and Sprouts stores as well as your local package store.

