ATLANTA HAWKS LEGEND DOMINIQUE WILKINS SIGNS ON AS PARTNER, INVESTOR AND SPOKESPERSON FOR ROOTS

NBA Hall of Famer Sees a Slam Dunk in The Opportunity For Residents to Build Wealth While Renting

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Atlanta Hawks legend and NBA hall of famer Dominique Wilkins has signed on as an investor and partner with Roots , the only real estate fund that creates wealth for both investors and renters. Roots is bridging the city's wealth gap by giving its Atlanta-based renters the opportunity to get invested in the fund for paying their rent on time and taking care of the property. By aligning the interests of everyone involved, Roots is providing significant returns to both its residents and investors alike. Since launching in 2021, Roots has raised over $33 million in investment capital from over 6,000 investors nationally.

"Roots is providing the opportunity for anyone to invest in real estate," said Wilkins. "I love Atlanta, and as long as the wealth gap keeps widening, generations of people are getting left behind. We can change that at Roots, and I feel like this might be the best team I've ever played on."

Wilkins will share his likeness in videos and at curated gatherings to introduce his spheres of influence to Roots and its one-of-a-kind "Live in it Like You Own it®" proprietary program. Roots has changed the rental landscape by incenting its residents to take care of their properties and pay rent on time in exchange for earning rental rebates. Residents are invited to invest their initial deposit and quarterly rebates in the Roots REIT thereby investing in the properties they live in. By following the program, renters are growing their wealth by an average of $3,600 in just two years and up to $10,000 in five years.

"Dominique is exactly the person we wanted to join us on this mission. He's an Atlanta legend and cares deeply about this city and its people. I grew up watching Dominique lead the Hawks to victory and his endorsement means that we can reach more people both on and off the court," said co-founder and CEO Daniel Dorfman.

About Roots:

Roots is an Atlanta-based real estate investment company dedicated to providing universal access to invest in real estate, even the renters who live in their buildings. Its "Live in it Like You Own it®" proprietary program is a partnership with its residents to take care of their properties and pay rent on time in exchange for rebates and bonuses that get invested into the fund. Recognized as a 2024 Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Roots has homed more than 230 families and aims to grow real estate investment opportunities for one million renting families by 2028.

Learn more about Roots at www.investwithroots.com

About Wilkins-Longman Management:

Wilkins & Longman Management Group is more than just a sports management company; we are a dedicated team of professionals with a passion for excellence, committed to nurturing athletic talent and creating opportunities for our clients to excel in their careers in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS and NHL, as well as in their financial lives.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals from diverse backgrounds, bringing together a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise in the sports industry. Each member of our team is dedicated to providing our athletes with personalized attention, tailored strategies, and innovative solutions, designed to maximize their potential and ensure their long-term success.

Our clients are not just athletes to us; they are part of our family. Our success is driven by our commitment to integrity, transparency, and relentless dedication to our clients' success. We strive to build long-term relationships based on trust and mutual respect, ensuring that our athletes can focus on what they do best - performing at their peak on the court, on the field and on the ice.

Welcome to Wilkins & Longman Management Group - where talent meets opportunity.

https://www.wilkinslongmanmg.com/

For More Information Contact:

