Atlanta Heights Charter School Teacher Nominated for 2019-20 National LifeChanger of the Year Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennie Gibbs, physical education teacher at Atlanta Heights Charter School (AHCS), an Atlanta-area public charter school managed by National Heritage Academies, was nominated for the 2019-2020 national LifeChanger of the Year Award.

LifeChanger of the Year, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school district employees across the U.S. who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

"Coach Gibbs is a long-standing member of the Atlanta Heights Charter School community. He provides physical education to every one of our scholars by planning lessons that are relevant and engaging," said Alisha Fisher, principal at Atlanta Heights Charter School. "He teaches our scholars about the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a direct focus on nutrition and physical fitness. I am thrilled about his nomination, and he certainly deserves it!"

Gibbs has been teaching at AHCS since 2010 where he also leads the school's middle school basketball program, which allows him to pass on his passion of the sport to his students.

The LifeChanger of the Year award receives hundreds of nominations from across the U.S. annually. Seventeen individual awards will be given during the 2019-2020 school year.

1 Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school.

to be shared with their school. 4 Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school.

to be shared with their school. 10 LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school.

to be shared with their school. 1 Spirit Award Winner – will be given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination and will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school.

to be shared with their school. 1 Spotlight Award Winner – will be given to a nominee in a specific discipline who has made a proven impact on school safety. The awardee will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school.

Winners will be announced at surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. View Mr. Gibbs' LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile to read his complete nomination and to learn more about his story.

About Atlanta Heights Charter School:

Atlanta Heights Charter School, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school serving students in kindergarten- through eighth-grade in the Atlanta area. For more information, visit atlantaheightscharterschool.org

SOURCE National Heritage Academies