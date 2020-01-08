Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Media Brand Announces Leadership Appointments

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles media brand and Esteem Media, Inc. announces the appointment of Elizabeth Ralls to Publisher/Editorial Director. Ralls held the position of Editor-in-Chief at the regional shelter publication since 2013 and succeeds longtime publisher Gina Christman, who retired on January 1, 2020, after 38 years with the title. Most recently, Christman was instrumental in building two distinct and highly successful Showhouse models, creating the Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace in 2008 and the Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens in 2016.

"Gina spent her career establishing Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles as the most influential monthly luxury design magazine in both Atlanta and the Southeast and, through our showhouses, established genuine touch points with our extended community," says Ralls. "I'm excited to build upon our market influence and to harness the power—and the potential—of a leading media brand in a world where regional media is finding great traction."

Ralls' first new hire: shelter-magazine veteran Zoë Gowen, who joins Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles as the title's Executive Editor on January 6, following 13 years with Southern Progress Corporation, Time Inc. and Meredith Corporation. Most recently, Gowen served as Senior Homes Editor at Southern Living. "After 13 years of covering homes and gardens across the South, I'm eager to join Atlanta's exceptional design community and cannot wait to uncover all of its people, resources and places for the pages of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles," says Gowen.

Says Esteem Media CEO Adam Japko of the transitions, "It has been nothing less than one of the great honors in my career journey to call Gina Christman my colleague. Her professionalism, grace and leadership have permeated all aspects of the brand. Gina's decision to pass the baton after 38 years was something we always knew would come, and we have been preparing for it for the past few years even though we know the spirit of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles will live on with Gina forever."

Japko continues saying, "Our talent cup runs over in Atlanta. I have had the chance to work shoulder to shoulder with Elizabeth Ralls on so many initiatives at AH&L and around the global design industry, and all of us at Esteem Media are comforted knowing Elizabeth is stepping up into a role she is uncannily suited to assume. I cannot wait to watch and support Elizabeth's success leading AH&L by leveraging her intuitive, innovative, visionary and savvy leadership approaches. With Zoë Gowen joining Elizabeth's team in Atlanta, we have strengthened our organization to ensure its rightful future prosperity."

About Esteem Media

Esteem Media, www.esteemmedia.com , is home to leading national and local media brands in the luxury home design, property management, and fine wine communities -- focused on connecting professionals and consumers around their passions and businesses. Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, Design Influencers Conference, Multi Family Social Media Summit, Luxury Home Design Summit, WineZag, and New England Home leverage events, print media, social media, blogs, and digital marketing… but overall, community connection as the catalyst for their constituents' commercial success.

About Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is a hyper-local monthly magazine showcasing the best interior design, architecture and gardens and is a definitive guide to inspiring style, local design professionals, premier shops and showrooms, decorative and fine arts, restaurants, cultural events and more. atlantahomesmag.com

