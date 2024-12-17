Atlanta Housing and Partners Celebrate with Ribbon-Cutting at Juanita H. Gardner Village

New development delivers 108 affordable senior units to Adamsville

ATLANTA , Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Housing (AH), in collaboration with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, and development partners Timshel Development, CRN Development, Gateway Development Corporation, and Hill Tide Development, announces the grand opening of Juanita H. Gardner Village (the "Village"). This new construction community provides 108 affordable housing units for seniors, featuring one- and two-bedroom layouts, addressing the pressing need for affordable senior housing in metro Atlanta.

"Today, we celebrate a significant milestone in our commitment to Atlanta's seniors," said Terri M. Lee, President and CEO of Atlanta Housing. "With an initial investment exceeding $5.2 million and an estimated 15-year rent subsidy of about $19 million, Atlanta Housing is investing in people, not just properties. We are committed to ensuring that seniors have safe, dignified housing options in the very communities they have worked so hard to shape. This achievement demonstrates how collaboration can create transformative solutions to address Atlanta's affordable housing needs."

Named in honor of Juanita H. Gardner, a dedicated educator and community leader, the Village offers residents aged 55 and older a supportive living environment with thoughtful modern amenities, including a fitness center, business center, controlled access elevators, proximity to MARTA bus lines and other essential community resources. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was made even more meaningful with the attendance of Ms. Gardner's family and her longtime pastor, who joined the celebration to honor her enduring legacy of service.

The project was funded through a mix of public and private sources, including the AH-Invest Atlanta Co-Investment Fund, $13.5 million in tax-exempt bonds from Invest Atlanta, and 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. To ensure long-term affordability, AH purchased the project site and provided a 75-year ground lease at a nominal rate to the owner entity.

Guests of the ribbon-cutting were invited to tour the property and see the tangible results of innovative partnership, thoughtful planning, and the spaces where Juanita H. Gardner Village seniors will keep community bonds and fellowship with their new neighbors.

