Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners Bids Farewell to President and CEO Catherine Buell

"Ms. Buell has been a strong champion of increasing affordable housing, and the Board of Commissioners thanks her for her leadership and for proudly serving the people of Atlanta," said Dr. Christopher Edwards, chair of the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners. "I have full confidence that the dedicated staff at Atlanta Housing will continue to carry out the organization's mission of developing quality, innovative and affordable communities."

During her tenure, Ms. Buell spearheaded new projects that will significantly increase the number of affordable housing units in Atlanta, streamlined internal operations and successfully rebranded the agency.

"As president and CEO of Atlanta Housing, it has been the highlight of my career to lead an organization that employs a staff with an unmatched commitment to public service," said Buell. "Since my appointment in 2016, Atlanta Housing has renewed its priority to creating affordable housing opportunities for all families in the City of Atlanta, and I am proud of the significant steps we have taken to become a leader in creating thriving communities and quality, low-income housing. I will continue to work with the board of commissioners to ensure a smooth transition."

To leverage her public housing expertise and knowledge of Atlanta Housing initiatives, she has agreed to serve the agency as a consultant for a period of six months to ensure a smooth transition.

The staff and board of commissioners of AHA appreciate her service and dedication to the goal of increasing affordable housing in Atlanta and wish her well in her future endeavors.

About Atlanta Housing

The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for nearly 22,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 50,000 people.

These affordable housing resources include AH-owned residential communities, AH-sponsored mixed-income, mixed-finance residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, project based rental assistance, supportive housing arrangements and homeownership opportunities. AH's programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD").

