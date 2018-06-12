Atlanta Housing Celebrates Grand Re-Opening Of Tenth And Juniper Senior Community

Renovations began at the high-rise, located in Atlanta's sought-after midtown neighborhood, in November 2016. Construction is complete, and the property is being re-occupied. Current residents include 48 former residents, with an additional three whose return is anticipated soon. During renovations, residents were relocated to other affordable housing with the option to return.

"Days like today are what we work so very hard for," said Brandon Riddick-Seals, interim president and CEO of Atlanta Housing. "Our seniors deserve quality, well-maintained units in communities that provide access to the services they need. Tenth and Juniper hits all the marks, and the success of this project proves what we can do with respect to affordable and equitable housing when the public and private sectors are strategic and collaborate."

Noel Khalil, CEO of Columbia Residential, the development partner for the renovation project, agreed. He said, "Tenth and Juniper is an example of public private partnership that achieves a very high ideal of providing the finest in affordable housing."

Atlanta Housing has leased the land to Columbia Residential and continues to subsidize rents at the property. Columbia Residential owns and manages the building and manages the property's waiting list. They are currently focused on the effort to bring the community to full occupancy.

Renovation of Tenth and Juniper High-rise was accomplished through the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program, which allows public agencies to leverage public and private funding to reinvest in existing public housing. Residents continue to pay the same rent and maintain the same rights.

About Atlanta Housing

The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH) is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for more than 22,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 50,000 people.

These affordable housing resources include AH-owned residential communities, AH-sponsored mixed-income, mixed-finance residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, project based rental assistance, supportive housing arrangements and homeownership opportunities. AHA's programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD").

Visit Atlanta Housing at www.atlantahousing.org or follow on Twitter at @housingatlanta.

About Columbia Residential

Founded in 1991 by Noel Khalil, Columbia Residential is a leading Atlanta-based developer and manager of affordable and mixed-income housing. The firm operates more than 7,000 affordable and mixed-income housing units in Georgia, Texas, and Louisiana. Columbia is known for award winning design, construction and developments. Columbia brings experience to the partnership having developed and currently operating more than 1,700 units of high quality, affordable senior independent living housing in Georgia and Louisiana. For more information, please visit www.ColumbiaRes.com.

