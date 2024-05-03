Atlanta Housing Honored with National Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies Award of Excellence

Redevelopment of James Allen Jr. Place recognized

ATLANTA, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Housing (AH) announced today that the National Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies (NALHFA) has selected James Allen Jr. Place for the Redevelopment Award of Excellence. The NALHFA Award of Excellence is the most prestigious national recognition in the local affordable housing finance community. The award recognizes outstanding achievements, innovation, and community impact in redevelopment projects within the affordable housing sector. In a category with dozens of award nominees, Atlanta Housing was among the 2024 Award of Excellence honorees.

"Atlanta Housing is deeply honored to accept the Redevelopment Award of Excellence from the National Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies," stated Terri M. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta Housing. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to answering Commissioner Allen's poignant question: 'Affordable for who?' Commissioner Allen's legacy of advocacy for the most vulnerable, including seniors and youth, lives on through this award. Every detail of our redevelopment efforts, from safety measures to comfort enhancements, reflects his compassionate spirit and dedication. This achievement underscores the power of collaboration between public and private entities in creating lasting positive impact."

Last year, Atlanta Housing celebrated the completion of a $36 million renovation of James Allen Jr. Place. The transformative project preserved 129 affordable apartment homes for residents aged 55 and older and persons with disabilities. The redevelopment was made possible through collaboration with Atlanta Housing, Invest Atlanta, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

James Allen Jr. Place, built in 1982, required extensive renovation to meet modern quality standards and address structural issues. The site was converted to a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) property in 2022. Columbia Residential, through a competitive procurement process, was awarded the right from Atlanta Housing to recapitalize and redevelop the building. Today, James Allen Jr. Place offers residents community amenities, such as an arts & crafts room, movie theater, and package room. Common areas, including the community room, laundry room, computer room, meeting room, and fitness room, were expanded or reconfigured to better meet residents' needs. The community features a gated entrance, surface parking, new elevators, and a covered entry for pick-ups and drop-offs. Most notably, the property includes a primary healthcare clinic offered exclusively to residents by Matter Health, enhancing healthcare accessibility and undoubtably improving health outcomes.

"Columbia Residential is honored to have led the renovation and redevelopment of James Allen Jr. Place in partnership with Atlanta Housing, Invest Atlanta, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. We applaud Atlanta Housing for their leadership in this transformative project, which exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships and its people-first commitment to elevate the quality of life for the residents we serve," said Carmen Chubb, President of Columbia Residential.

"I would be remiss to not congratulate Invest Atlanta for receiving an award of excellence from NALHFA in recognition of Intrada Westside," continued Lee. "We are so proud to have been able to impact that project by providing subsidies through 25 HomeFlex project-based vouchers, which afforded us another opportunity to further our mission of using quality, affordable housing as a vehicle to empower people."

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING

President and Chief Executive Officer Terri M. Lee leads The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. One of 139 Moving to Work (MTW) public housing authorities in America, AH is an industry leader in providing and facilitating affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people, including AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, supportive housing, as well as down payment assistance, where innovation leads the approach to making the dream of home ownership attainable for more Atlantans. Programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Visit AH at atlantahousing.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn at @housingatlanta.

SOURCE Atlanta Housing