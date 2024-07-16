Atlanta Housing Nears $2M Fundraising Milestone for Sustainability Initiatives

In partnership with SouthFace Energy Institute, Atlanta Housing has now achieved 95% of a five-year sustainability fundraising goal

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Housing (AH), in partnership with SouthFace Energy Institute (SouthFace), one of the country's leading nonprofits in sustainability, nears a key target of its 5-Year Strategic Plan with the recent receipt of a $2 million federal grant to SouthFace, of which of $1.9 million will be utilized to improve energy efficiency in Atlanta Housing units. These 'green' upgrades will weatherize and electrify 200 low-income multifamily homes of AH's eventual goal of 8,250 green units. The funds will also train building managers on sustainable building management software with training, tools, and resources for the properties. Atlanta Housing's 5-Year Strategic Plan, which launched in FY 2023, targeted a fundraising goal of $2 million towards sustainability initiatives that would improve energy efficiency in AH units.

AH has made it a priority to partner with organizational leaders in climate change, sustainability, and resilience, such as SouthFace, to obtain the necessary resources to help improve energy efficiency in existing and future developments. This fundraising milestone puts Atlanta Housing at 95% of its initial goal, well on track to meet key sustainability and operations targets, which will help to lower utility costs for residents and improve air quality and building performance standards.

"We deeply value our partnership with Southface, whose insights have already been instrumental to our award-winning Efficiency Rent Boost program," said Terri M. Lee, Atlanta Housing President and Chief Executive Officer. "Ongoing fundraising and strategic collaborations are crucial for implementing innovative, planet-friendly solutions to more affordable, stable, and healthier housing for our families, especially for our senior residents who are disproportionately affected by high utility costs."

Sustainability is integrated throughout AH's Strategic Plan, including three of the plan's six goals:

Goal No. 1.C - Increase the designation of sustainably certified units to 33% to lower the overall cost of living of residents.

Goal No. 4.C – Raise $2 million to improve energy efficiency in AH units.

to improve energy efficiency in AH units. Goal No. 6.C – In support of the City of Atlanta's 2019 Clean Energy Resolution to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035, AH will reduce its carbon footprint by 25% in five years.

Additionally, the Atlanta Housing Sustainability Initiative has been working over the past year to establish a training cohort for AH property and development partners. This training cohort, ATL RES UP, was developed with partners at SouthFace and Bloc Power. It is a six-month curriculum that will walk participating organizations through training sessions, staff time, site audits, tools, and resources. Training will launch in August, with the first class anticipated in September.

Atlanta Housing is eager to expand these partnerships to enhance the well-being and quality of life of residents and make meaningful contributions to the health of Atlanta's citizens and neighborhoods.

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING

President and Chief Executive Officer Terri M. Lee leads The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH carries the prestigious Moving to Work (MTW) designation and serves as an industry leader in providing and facilitating affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people through its AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based and project-based vouchers, supportive housing, as well as down payment assistance, where innovation leads the approach to making the dream of homeownership attainable for more Atlantans. Atlanta Housing programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

