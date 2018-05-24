On May 24th, 2013, MaxSold launched in Atlanta Georgia and had has become a driving force in the estate and downsizing industry by taking the traditional outdated process of having hundreds of people in your home and making it less evasive by hosting the auctions online. This widens the reach of the buyers and allows bidding 24 hours a day and this helps our clients achieve a 98% sell-through rate and reduces items being put in the landfill.

"Happy to serve Atlanta, Georgia. We bring massive levels of customer service and innovation to traditional estate sales through our hybrid high-touch, high-tech estate sales to sell everything for our clients." – Sushee Perumal / CEO

To learn more visit www.maxsold.com.

MaxSold's purpose is to Sell.Everything.Simply. for you, or someone you know in need of a downsizing or estate sale. Our experts inspire a reliable and efficient sale, with a safe and transparent pickup.

Contact

TJ Herrington

MaxSold - Public Relations

tj.herrington@maxsold.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-housing-sales-on-the-rise-and-maxsold-can-help-300654353.html

SOURCE MaxSold