Atlanta housing sales on the rise and MaxSold can help

ATLANTA, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxSold is pleased to announce its fifth-year anniversary from launching our service into Atlanta Georgia.
"Benefits both seller and buyer, well-organized pickup, groups desired items with less desired items, easy bidding, soft close eliminates last second bidding, clears as much or as little of your possessions in a short period of time, and photos permit evaluation of what you are bidding on." - Virgil Baker of Stone Mountain GA
On May 24th, 2013, MaxSold launched in Atlanta Georgia and had has become a driving force in the estate and downsizing industry by taking the traditional outdated process of having hundreds of people in your home and making it less evasive by hosting the auctions online. This widens the reach of the buyers and allows bidding 24 hours a day and this helps our clients achieve a 98% sell-through rate and reduces items being put in the landfill.
"Happy to serve Atlanta, Georgia. We bring massive levels of customer service and innovation to traditional estate sales through our hybrid high-touch, high-tech estate sales to sell everything for our clients." – Sushee Perumal / CEO
MaxSold's purpose is to Sell.Everything.Simply. for you, or someone you know in need of a downsizing or estate sale. Our experts inspire a reliable and efficient sale, with a safe and transparent pickup.
