Atlanta Housing To Consider Lawsuit Settlement and Sale Of 90 Acres Of Public Land

WHAT: Atlanta Housing schedules special meeting to consider lawsuit settlement related to the sale of 90 acres of Atlanta Housing land.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Atlanta Housing, 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta, GA. 30303, 7th Floor Board Room.

BACKGROUND: A copy of the settlement agreement related to the matter styled Grady Redevelopment, LLC; Capitol Gateway, LLC; Harris Redevelopment, LLC; and Carver Redevelopment, LLC v. The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia, Civil Action File No.: 2017CV294880, Superior Court, Fulton County and the contracts that are the subject of the lawsuit are posted along with the Special Meeting notice on the Atlanta Housing website and can be accessed at the following links:

https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Lawsuit-Settlement-Agreement.pdf

https://www.atlantahousing.org/notices/

https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Capitol-Revitalization-Agreements-and-Purchase-Option.pdf

https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Carver-Revitalization-Agreements-and-Purchase-Option.pdf

https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Grady-Revitalization-Agreements-and-Purchase-Option.pdf

https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Harris-Revitalization-Agreements-and-Purchase-Option.pdf

