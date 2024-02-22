Atlanta Jewish Life Festival Presents March Mitzvah Madness - March 3, 2024 featuring Hoops Basketball Contest, Atlanta Hawks' 'Harry the Hawk', Kosher Food, Kids Zone and MUCH MORE

Join the Atlanta Jewish community for a day of Jewish music, food, and more at the fifth annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival - 5th Annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival, Sunday, March 3, 2024, 11 am - 3 pm, Georgia Aquarium™.

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Jewish Life Festival is returning for a fifth year to the world-famous Georgia Aquarium. Tickets are on sale now for the March 3 event scheduled from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. entering through the Ocean's Ballroom entrance at 246 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30313.

Atlanta Jewish Life Festival March 3

The event, founded by the Atlanta Jewish Times, is Atlanta's largest single-day festival promoting and celebrating Jewish and Israeli arts, food, music, and culture while connecting the community to local synagogues, nonprofits, and social action groups with the hope to further strengthen the bonds and understanding of Jewish beliefs, traditions, and family.

This year, they are adding a splash of March Mitzvah Madness. This timely event calls for a "Hoop Contest." Got game? Prove it and compete in the Hoops Contest. They'll be giving away cash prizes to the Star Players in each of their four age groups.

To cheer on the March Mitzvah Madness event is the Atlanta Hawks' dancers and "Harry the Hawk" himself. Even the Atlanta Braves will be sponsoring and providing signed baseballs and four pack tickets to be awarded to hoops and raffle winners.

"We are excited to be back a fifth year, and I want the community to know that safety measures are in place," said Michael Morris, owner and publisher of the Atlanta Jewish Times. "We are always excited for this unique opportunity to bring thousands of Jewish families together for kosher food, entertainment and a chance to meet informally with Jewish community service organizations."

Festivalgoers can expect a variety of kosher foods, music, entertainment for the kids, a Purim costume contest, and the opportunity to meet the organizations and institutions that make up the Jewish community here in Atlanta.

Tickets for the event are $22 each, and $11 for children ages 3-12 (tickets for children under 3 are free). A Family Pass for two adults and four children is also available for $75. All tickets include entry to the Georgia Aquarium for the day.

Tickets can be purchased at www.atlantajewishlifefestival.com. The website is also being updated regularly with information on the schedule, vendors and partners who will be participating in the 2024 event.

In addition, the festival is still accepting applications for vendors and community partners and sponsors. More details can be found on the website under "Get Involved."

AJLF is presented by the Atlanta Jewish Times, metro Atlanta's premier Jewish bi-weekly newspaper. Presenting sponsors for the 2024 event include Georgia Aquarium, Morris Family Foundation, and The Marcus Foundation. Platinum sponsor Billi Marcus Foundation. Diamond sponsors Lipsey Mountain Spring Water. Gold sponsors are the Northside Hospital, Kroger, Arthur Blank Foundation, Atlanta Jewish Connector, Balloons Over Atlanta, and AMP'D Entertainment. Silver sponsors are Button It Up, In the City Camps, RoughDraft Atlanta, Dressler's Funeral Care and there are several more in the Mensch and Friends of the Festival categories.

For more information, go to https://www.atlantajewishlifefestival.com/.

The mission of the Atlanta Jewish Times is to create a sense of community throughout the geographically dispersed Jewish people of greater Atlanta. The AJT accomplishes its mission through the timely dissemination of local news and important national Jewish and Israeli interests; support of local synagogue, nonprofit and cultural endeavors, and events; the announcement of family simchas and lifecycle events; thought-provoking dialogue and debate on current issues and Jewish ideas; and the strengthening of the bonds and understanding of Jewish culture, tradition, and family.

While the AJT is distributed free throughout the community, on the web and through social media outlets, home delivery is offered as a convenience and as an opportunity for anyone in the Jewish community to support this mission.

