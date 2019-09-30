Atlanta Journal-Constitution Investigation Exposes Broken Promises In Georgia's Senior Care Industry

In its investigation, a team of reporters and editors spent nearly one year reviewing documents, court records, police reports, inspection reports, as well as interviewing victims and public officials. The newspaper scrutinized 3,700 violations between 2015 and 2018, to uncover chilling details hidden from the public. Among our findings:

These facilities largely rely on low-wage workers who may not be properly vetted or trained and who may be given unreasonable workloads. Two out of every five homes were cited for training violations.

A fourth of all homes have been cited for failing to complete criminal background checks of workers. Eleven of these facilities were cited for employing someone whose criminal record should have barred them from working in senior care facilities.

Inadequate staffing is a significant reason for problems. Nearly a fifth of all Georgia facilities have been cited for failing to have enough qualified workers on duty to meet residents' needs.

Information about these homes compiled by the Department of Community Health, the state agency that licenses and inspects them, is vague, incomplete, outdated and confusing. That makes it nearly impossible for the public to find out about what's happening in these facilities.

State regulators don't have crucial information from other government agencies. We found crimes, such as theft, abuse and exploitation, in spot checks of police reports that weren't reflected in DCH inspection reports. We also found cases where homes failed Department of Public Health food facility inspection, but Department of Community Health public records made no mention of them.

Facilities themselves are failing to report serious incidents as required. Nearly 30 percent of facilities have been cited for failing to report to state regulators or to police serious incidents as required.

"When it comes to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's work in this community, we consider ourselves uniquely qualified to do stories that are hard to do, that no one else will do, that can be done with an eye toward what this community cares about," Editor In Chief Kevin Riley said. "This investigation required lots of work digging through documents, making public record requests, which is something we always do. I want to remind you that every public record request, every document we seek, we're doing that on your behalf.

"One of the things all good journalism does is empower citizens to demand accountability of their government, of organizations, of these regulatory groups, and that's always something we hope can happen," Riley continued.

To read the AJC's investigation "Unprotected" and search the database, go to AJC.com/unprotected.

