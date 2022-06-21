ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION LAUNCHES NEW POLITICAL DIGITAL PRODUCT

SWING STATE GEORGIA PROVIDES NEWS, ANALYSIS ON STATE'S ELECTIONS AND VOTING

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution launches Swing State Georgia, a new premium subscriber newsletter, plus text alerts and online events, for readers who need up-to-the-minute insights and analysis about Georgia's political landscape.

Intended for a national audience, Swing State Georgia provides a reliable source for reporting on Georgia politics from journalists who live in the state and know what's really going on. The AJC's experienced team delivers the most important stories of the day with a focus on elections, voting and candidates. It is a complete source of credible information as the nation watches perhaps the most pivotal state in this midterm election year and many years to come.

Swing State Georgia offers:

The best Georgia politics reporting team in the business: Greg Bluestein , Tia Mitchell , Patricia Murphy and other award-winning journalists

politics reporting team in the business: , , and other award-winning journalists A concise newsletter delivered to your inbox each weekday

Politically Georgia , a twice-weekly podcast, hosted by Bluestein

, a twice-weekly podcast, hosted by Bluestein Subscriber-only events, including private video briefings and live Q&As with the reporting team

Text alerts from the team sent from the campaign trail (and the ability to text questions back to them)

"There's simply no better vehicle than Swing State Georgia for hearing from — and interacting with — the smartest, most trusted and best-sourced journalists covering politicians and elections in Georgia," said Kevin Riley, editor in chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A team of veteran journalists, powered by the largest newsroom in Georgia, make up the Swing State Georgia staff. More on the contributors:

Greg Bluestein political journalist and author who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for the AJC. He also hosts the Politically Georgia podcast and is a frequent guest on local and national TV and radio programs. He's an MSNBC and NBC News contributor and the author of "Flipped," a book on Georgia's epic 2020 election. He's a graduate of the University of Georgia with degrees in journalism and political science.





political journalist and author who covers the governor's office and politics for the AJC. He also hosts the Politically Georgia podcast and is a frequent guest on local and national TV and radio programs. He's an MSNBC and NBC News contributor and the author of "Flipped," a book on epic 2020 election. He's a graduate of the with degrees in journalism and political science. Tia Mitchell is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Washington correspondent. She writes about Georgia's congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on Georgia residents. Prior to joining the paper in 2017, Tia covered local and state government for publications like the Tampa Bay Times and The Florida Times -Union. Tia is a graduate of Florida A&M University and serves as chair of the Political Task Force for the National Association of Black Journalists.





is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's correspondent. She writes about congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents. Prior to joining the paper in 2017, Tia covered local and state government for publications like the and The -Union. Tia is a graduate of and serves as chair of the Political Task Force for the National Association of Black Journalists. Patricia Murphy joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team in 2020 from CQ Roll Call, where she was a nationally syndicated political columnist. Previously, she was the Capitol Hill Bureau Chief for Politics Daily, founder and editor of Citizen Jane Politics and a contributor to The Washington Post's She the People blog. Before working in journalism, Patricia was a staffer for three senators. She graduated from Vanderbilt University and holds a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University .

"It is a hugely important time in U.S. politics — and Georgia is right in the middle of it all," Murphy said. "While The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's incredible politics team pushes out the 'what' of Georgia politics, I try to use my columns and Swing State Georgia to offer the 'who,' the 'why' and the 'what's next.'"

Get the story as it develops, from the Georgia State Capitol to Capitol Hill to the campaign trail. Swing State Georgia is available to subscribers for $29.99 a month through Substack.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is dedicated to uncovering the truth, protecting the public's right to know and pressing on to help build a better metro Atlanta and Georgia. We are the leading source of news, information and advertising for metropolitan Atlanta. We reach more than 7 million unique online visitors each month and more than 125,000 subscribers support our mission to produce real, local journalism. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc.

SOURCE Atlanta Journal-Constitution