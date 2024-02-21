Atlanta Marketing Agency Yalo Acquires Media Agency DB Dynamo

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, full-service marketing agency Yalo announces its acquisition of media strategy, planning and buying agency, DB Dynamo. Effective Jan 1, 2024, this acquisition is Yalo's third in four years, and will further fuel their growth strategy while adding new services and capabilities for their ever-growing client roster.

Since 2016, Miami-based DB Dynamo has delivered successful media solutions for clients such as PetMeds, BMW, McCormick Spices, Keen Footwear, Fisher Price, and the University of Miami. Prior to joining forces, Yalo and DB Dynamo partnered to support multiple clients together.

DB Dynamo delivers data driven strategies and quantitative results through a unique blend of capabilities that includes research, paid media, social media, influencer management, and analytics. The DB Dynamo team will add expertise in Ad platforms (Zeta, Amazon, Google Ads), social media platforms (Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) and ecommerce platforms (Shopify, Klayvio, Dynamic Yield, BigCommerce, Mailchimp).

"Joining a tribe that not only thinks differently, but lives it, was a top priority for us. Yalo checked every box, and several we didn't know we had. Our expertise rounds out the offerings of a full-service agency that the industry can't help but love. Calling ourselves Yalo means transcending what clients imagine they can do and blowing the lid off their expectations," says David Berry, former CEO of DB Dynamo.

With this acquisition, Yalo expands their vision to unify Strategy, Digital, and Omni-Channel in their mission to be the growth partner to mid-market companies, amplifying the souls of those brands. In addition to expanding services and skills, the acquisition broadens Yalo's client footprint in the Southeast market in key industries such as Retail, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Automotive. Yalo will immediately begin offering their expanded services to clients.  

"Adding DB Dynamo's skills, expertise and data driven approach is a major upgrade to how Yalo will expand our support for our clients and future clients. At our size, with our talent and our unique approach of using music to drive the soul of a brand, we are the only agency delivering outpaced results for clients that are expanding markets, adding products or organically growing," says Arnold Huffman, CEO of Yalo.

Yalo is a full-service marketing agency specializing in elevating the soul of brands. Their team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives develop innovative marketing and advertising solutions for clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH, with outposts in multiple cities across the US. 

