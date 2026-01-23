Atlanta Medical Spa The K Spa, Founded by Dr. Benjamin Stong, Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Practice by Find Local Doctors

As one of the only physician-supervised medical spas in Buckhead, The K Spa delivers medically guided aesthetic treatments—from bruise-free injectables to advanced laser skin rejuvenation—under the direct oversight of double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong.

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The K Spa, an extension of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Practice by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory that connects patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition highlights The K Spa's unique position as a physician-operated medical spa that merges clinical expertise with the luxurious experience of a high-end spa, delivering results-focused care backed by medical science and artistic precision.

The K Spa

What distinguishes The K Spa from typical med spas in the Atlanta area is direct physician oversight. Founded by Dr. Benjamin C. Stong, a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon and Castle Connolly Top Doctor, every treatment is either performed by Dr. Stong or supervised by him personally. This physician-led approach ensures the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and personalized care—a level of medical credibility rarely found in the crowded med spa market.

The K Spa offers a comprehensive menu of minimally invasive cosmetic treatments designed for patients who want natural-looking enhancements without surgery. Services include Dr. Stong's signature bruise-free injectable technique using blunt-tip microcannulas for Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, and dermal fillers like Juvederm, Restylane, and Voluma. The practice also features fractionated CO2 resurfacing for advanced skin rejuvenation, HydraFacials, medical-grade chemical peels, microneedling with PRP, IPL photofacials, and the Ksthetics membership program for ongoing skin health maintenance.

Patient reviews consistently praise The K Spa's exceptional results and welcoming atmosphere. One patient shared, "I had some facial fillers. No bruises—very comfortable procedure. Dr. Stong and staff are excellent! Love the results. Would send my family and friends for treatments." Another noted, "Pleasant experience. I have been getting Botox with Dr. Stong and lasers and chemical peels with their aesthetics nurse for some time now. Results are excellent and my skin looks fabulous."

"We created The K Spa with a strong vision to provide a place where our patients' unique aesthetic concerns and goals are paramount," says Dr. Benjamin Stong. "Unlike many med spas, our services are performed or overseen by a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon and licensed medical aesthetician. This ensures our procedures are carried out with the highest level of precision and safety. Whether patients are here to address the effects of aging, brighten their complexion for a special event, or maintain their skin health year-round, we're committed to helping them look and feel their very best."

More About Dr. Benjamin Stong and The K Spa:

Dr. Benjamin C. Stong is a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with certifications from the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He completed his fellowship training in New York under renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. Dr. Stong has been consecutively named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and is a respected media contributor in the field of aesthetics, featured on CNN and in national publications. The K Spa is an extension of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, offering a full menu of minimally invasive cosmetic treatments in a peaceful, private Buckhead setting. Services include bruise-free injectables, laser skin treatments, chemical peels, microneedling, facials, and the Ksthetics membership program. The K Spa serves clients throughout metro Atlanta, including Midtown, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Decatur, Druid Hills, and Virginia Highlands. Located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30305. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.thekspa.com or call (404) 549-3503.

