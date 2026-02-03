Atlanta Motorsports Park Leads Racetrack Innovation with Addition of Artificial Intelligence Czar

DAWSONVILLE, Ga., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP), the Southeast's premier private motorsports country club and motorsport destination, is proud to announce the addition of its first in-house AI Specialist - known internally as the "AI Czar". This forward-thinking move is the latest in a series of groundbreaking initiatives that have consistently positioned AMP at the forefront of racetrack excellence.

Empowering People Through Technology

At AMP, progress is all about people. By investing in artificial intelligence, AMP is empowering its team to focus on what matters most: building genuine connections with members, guests, and the broader community. "We believe innovation should always serve our people. At AMP, technology is a tool for strengthening our community, not replacing it," said Jeremy Porter, CEO. "Our mission has always been about people, and this investment allows our team to spend more time delivering exceptional personalized experiences with our members rather than mundane administrative tasks."

A Culture of Innovation

AMP is setting the pace for racetrack innovation, weaving AI into the fabric of its operations, from interactive member apps and advanced CRM systems to dynamic engagement tools. This step builds on a legacy of future-focused investments such as breaking ground on the exclusive Motor Club Circuit Villas, deploying a cutting-edge 358kW solar array to power the campus, debuting Fuel Kitchen, AMP's elevated on-site restaurant offering a refined dining experience, and becoming the first racetrack to install Level 3 fast chargers for high-performance EVs. Every initiative is designed to elevate the AMP experience and empower the community behind it, ensuring AMP remains the destination where racetrack innovation comes to life.

Setting the Standard, Inspiring the Industry

AMP's leadership in innovation is about inspiring what's possible for racetrack facilities, not competing with others. "We're proud to be part of an industry full of passionate professionals and world-class venues," added Scott Renner, COO. "Our goal is to lead by example, share what we learn, and help elevate the entire racetrack community."

About Atlanta Motorsports Park

Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) is a premier motorsports country club, real estate community, and events destination nestled in Dawsonville, Georgia, at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Purpose-built as a motorsports wellness community, AMP provides members and guests with a sanctuary to step away from daily pressures, reconnect with others, and enhance overall well-being through shared high performance experiences.

AMP boasts two private race tracks - a 2 mile F1-inspired road course and a nationally recognized pro go-karting circuit, where high performance driving is more than a thrill; it's a proven tool for stress relief, mental clarity, and personal reset that enriches both personal and professional lives. Members join not to simply drive, but to immerse themselves in a close-knit community of like-minded enthusiasts who value connection as much as competition.

Beyond the track, AMP offers luxury amenities, professional driver development programs, and Fuel Kitchen, the park's on-site restaurant. Wellness is at the core of the AMP experience, with Octane wellness - AMP's very own on-site wellness center - offering restorative therapies including IV therapy and vitamin injections to support health and vitality. The community is further enhanced by trackside real estate, including the trackside condos and the Motor Club Circuit Villas. As one of the leading motorsports destinations, Atlanta Motorsports Park delivers a performance-driven lifestyle rooted in wellness, camaraderie, and connection.

SOURCE Atlanta Motorsports Park, LLC