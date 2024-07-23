Atlanta Motorsports Park Lights Up the Track for Night Go-Karting

Night Go-Karting at Atlanta Motorsports Park

DAWSONVILLE, Ga., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement abounds at Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) with the announcement of a major project completion—the illumination of the AMP Kart Track! On July 27th, AMP will light up its kart track for the first time, extending public go-karting hours. Starting Saturday, July 27th, the track will be open until 11:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, allowing visitors to enjoy extended go-karting under cutting-edge, state-of-the-art lighting. This upgrade not only enhances the thrill of nighttime racing but also offers a unique experience for go-kart enthusiasts, making AMP the ultimate destination for motorsport fun and excitement..

Revolutionizing the Go Karting Experience

The newly installed MUSCO lighting system, meeting the highest standards in the industry, is set to revolutionize the AMP Kart Racing experience. Known for their superior illumination and energy efficiency, MUSCO lights ensure that every twist and turn of the track is perfectly visible, creating a safer and more exhilarating environment for racers. This top-tier upgrade not only enhances visibility but also adds a new dimension to the racing experience. With extended hours of operation and new event opportunities, racers can now enjoy the thrill of karting well into the night, making every session at AMP unforgettable.

Meeting Community Demand

The project to install lights at Atlanta Motorsports Park's Kart Track was initiated in response to a growing demand for extended track hours. Recognizing the need to accommodate their community's enthusiasm and schedules, AMP Kart Racing embarked on this ambitious project to enhance the racing experience. Now, with the completion of the new lighting system, guests can not only enjoy additional hours on the track but also revel in the unique thrill of night racing under the Dawsonville stars. This upgrade promises to transform the racing atmosphere, offering an unforgettable experience that blends the excitement of go-kart racing with the beauty of a starlit night.

A Versatile Venue for Events

Beyond extending track hours, the new lights offer the perfect setting for special events and corporate functions. From team-building exercises to group events to birthday parties, Atlanta Motorsports Park provides the ideal backdrop for unforgettable experiences that combine the excitement of motorsports with the thrill of nighttime racing. These new facilities will benefit more than just the guests who will be karting; they will create a versatile venue capable of hosting a wide range of events, making AMP a premier destination for more than just motorsport enthusiasts.

Grand Opening Event

To mark this special occasion, AMP Kart Racing is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, July 27th - OUR FIRST NIGHT OF PUBLIC KARTING UNDER THE LIGHTS - WALK-IN ONLY ($25) SESSIONS FROM 7:30 PM - 11:00 PM. Don't miss the chance to be part of this historic moment and experience the electrifying atmosphere of night racing at its finest. The event promises an unforgettable night for all attendees, complete with a DJ and good vibes, come celebrate with us under the lights!

Book Your Go-Karting Reservation

Ready to experience the thrill of go-karting on the world's most unique kart track? AMP Kart Racing is open for public karting from Wednesday to Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM each day. Book your reservation online and come experience the excitement of AMP Kart Racing!

How to Book

Ready to race? Booking your public go-karting session is easy. Simply visit our booking page to secure your spot.

What to Expect

Public Karting: For ages 12+, reservations are recommended for guaranteed track time.

For ages 12+, reservations are recommended for guaranteed track time. Packages: Choose from various session packages to suit your needs, from single sessions to multi-session deals for better value.

Choose from various session packages to suit your needs, from single sessions to multi-session deals for better value. Track Details: Experience the world's most extreme and unique kart track with unbeatable elevation changes and thrilling turns.

Additional Information

Location: Nestles in the picturesque Dawsonville mountain foothills, just outside of Metro Atlanta.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to enjoy karting like never before. Visit our website for more information and to book your session today. See you on the track!

ABOUT ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK

Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) is a premier destination for motorsports enthusiasts, nestled in the picturesque Dawsonville, GA. Founded by Jeremy Porter, AMP offers world-class facilities, including a state-of-the-art road racing track and a professional karting circuit. The park is dedicated to providing an exceptional motorsports experience with comprehensive amenities and a strong commitment to the local community.

AMP continuously sets the standard in motorsports, now featuring the added excitement of night go-karting with newly installed track lights. This milestone enhances the racing experience, offering thrilling adventures for both seasoned racers and newcomers.

AMP also includes a unique residential community, allowing motorsports enthusiasts to live trackside. Additionally, the park is powered by solar energy, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Whether you're racing, living, or simply seeking the thrill of motorsports, Atlanta Motorsports Park stands as a premier destination for an unforgettable experience.

SOURCE Atlanta Motorsports Park, LLC