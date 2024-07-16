ATLANTA MUSIC PROJECT SENIOR YOUTH CHOIR CROWNED CATEGORY WINNER OF THE WORLD CHOIR GAMES - THE OPEN COMPETITION

For its competition performance, the AMP Senior Youth Choir was also awarded the "Golden Diploma Level VI" with an overall score of 26.39 - out of a possible 30 - the highest in its competition category. In addition, its score of 26.39 was the second highest awarded on the night of all the choirs in The Open Competition. The AMP Senior Youth Choir was led by Atlanta-based composer and conductor B.E. Boykin.

The AMP Senior Youth Choir competed in and won the O4 Youth Choirs category, which is open to mixed and equal voices choirs with singers between the ages of 12 and 25. The winning AMP Senior Youth Choir consisted of 38 singers, with the oldest member aged 20 years old, and the youngest aged 14 years old.

There were seven choirs in the O4 Youth Choirs category. Including the AMP Senior Youth Choir, there were two choirs from the Philippines, two from Australia, two from New Zealand, and one from Canada. The five jurors for the category hailed from Australia, New Zealand, the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Italy, respectively.

"My heartfelt congratulations to our conductor B.E. Boykin and the Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir," stated Aisha Moody, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of AMP. She added: "This extraordinary, international recognition signals a new era for the Atlanta Music Project. Our young singers have set a new bar for musical excellence for themselves and for future generations of AMP students. Traveling, touring and winning international competitions is now the expectation at AMP, rather than the exception. Our outstanding AMP choral faculty also deserve our recognition and gratitude for their pedagogical skill and unwavering belief in our children's abilities to be young musicians of the highest caliber. "

"This is a historic achievement for the Atlanta Music Project," said Dantes Rameau, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of AMP. He continued, "Thanks to our generous donors and supporters, AMP's young singers have been offered the opportunity to access musica. Opportunities of the highest renown, such as the World Choir Games. And through their own determination, their commitment to excellence, and their world-class artistry, they have stepped onto the international stage, for the first time, and earned the top prize. I could not be more proud of this group of outstanding young Atlantans."

After successfully submitting an application and audition recording, this was AMP's first appearance at the World Choir Games which started in 2000 and is the largest international choral festival and competition in the world. The 2024 edition is being held in Auckland, New Zealand from July 10, 2024 to July 20, 2024. There are 250 choirs and 11,000 participants from 42 countries and regions.

The AMPSYC's competition repertoire consisted of four pieces: Dies Irae from "Requiem" by Michael John Trotta, Mata del Anima Sola by Antonio Estévez, Quiet Place by Ralph Carmichael and arranged by Jerry Rubino, and Elijah Rock, a Traditional Spiritual arranged by Moses Hogan.

AMP's participation in the World Choir Games is made possible with funding AMP's Travel & Tour Endowment, established in 2023 through gifts from an anonymous donor and the Chestnut Family Foundation.

Founded in 2010, the Atlanta Music Project (AMP) provides world-class music training and performance opportunities supporting youth growth and development. Operating in under-resourced communities, AMP's mission is to empower youth to realize their possibilities through music. AMP serves 800 young musicians annually band, choir, orchestra, private lessons, and summer music programs. Additionally, AMP runs a college and career program, supporting AMP high school students and AMP alumni.

