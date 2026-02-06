Atlanta Powerhouse Launches DOSSIER, A Design‑Led Luxury Real Estate Firm Offering a New Alternative Amid Brokerage Consolidation

Harvin Greene, leader of No. 2 real estate team in Atlanta, debuts independent brokerage

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As residential real estate becomes increasingly consolidated into fewer, larger brokerage brands, one of Atlanta's most accomplished agents is taking a different approach.

Harvin Greene , whose team ranked No. 2 in Atlanta by sales volume in 2024, has launched DOSSIER , a boutique luxury real estate firm built around a simple idea: every home tells a story — and clients deserve representation that is as thoughtful, nuanced, and individual as the properties themselves.

Harvin Greene has launched DOSSIER, a boutique luxury real estate firm in Atlanta.

Created in partnership with Side , the real estate brokerage platform that supports top agents in building and scaling independent companies, DOSSIER enters the market as a founder‑led alternative — intentionally independent, design‑driven, and deeply personal in its approach.

Greene is a nationally ranked real estate leader who closed nearly $160 million in residential sales across 2024 and 2025, placing her among the top 0.5% of Realtors nationwide. She represented Atlanta's highest-priced sales of 2025 (a $15.75M estate in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood , representing the seller) and 2024 (a $19.8M mansion in Buckhead , representing the buyer — this property also broke the record for Atlanta's most expensive residential sale to date).

Her accolades include ranking as the No. 5 Team in Georgia by RealTrends, No. 2 Team by the Atlanta Realtors Association® in 2024, and No. 1 Agent companywide at Dorsey Alston Realtors in 2024, along with Life Member status in the Atlanta Realtors Association® Top 10 Producer Club and recognition as a Phoenix Award recipient for sustained career excellence.

With 17+ years of real estate experience complemented by a decade of global marketing leadership at The Coca‑Cola Company, Greene brings a rare combination of market expertise, brand strategy, design intelligence, and construction fluency. That perspective has been shaped further through years of hands‑on renovation and design‑build work alongside her husband, builder Tommy Greene of T2Greene.

"We're seeing more consolidation than ever in real estate, but bigger doesn't always mean better for clients," said Greene. "DOSSIER was built as a response to that — a firm where innovation, integrity and exceptional service aren't diluted by scale."

Over time, Greene's business evolved beyond a traditional team into a recognizable personal brand. HARVIN became synonymous with discernment and results — clients were choosing her perspective as much as her performance. DOSSIER is the natural next chapter: a founder-led firm that offers a polished, deeply personalized experience rooted in discretion, strategy, and thoughtful presentation. DOSSIER is built for clients who value clarity, trusted counsel, and elevated standards in a market increasingly dominated by uniform, scaled models.

"Harvin represents the future of independent luxury real estate," said Guy Gal, CEO and co-founder of Side. "She's not just selling homes — she's building a brand that elevates how clients feel, decide, and invest. We're honored to power DOSSIER behind the scenes as it grows."

About DOSSIER

DOSSIER is a boutique luxury real estate firm based in Atlanta, founded by top‑producing agent Harvin Greene. Combining design expertise, construction insight, data‑driven strategy, and exceptional service, DOSSIER helps clients buy and sell properties with clarity and confidence — from historic estates to modern builds. Learn more at www.heyDOSSIER.com .

